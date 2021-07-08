This affordable smartwatch can monitor your heart rate, stress, SpO2 in one tap

Most smartwatch and smart bands offer a bunch of health feature these days. This has become even more frequent due to the COVID-19 pandemic that startled the world suddenly last year. Joining the bandwagon, BoAt has launched Watch Xtend smartwatch with an introductory price of Rs 2,999. Also Read - Top 5 TWS earphones to buy during Amazon Mega Music Fest sale

The BoAt Watch Xtend comes in four colour options including Olive Green, Sandy Cream, Pitch Black and Deep Blue. The smartwatch will be available via Amazon and BoAt websites. BoAt is offering a 1-year warranty on the new smartwatch. Also Read - boAt MISFIT T50 trimmer launches in India: How much you will need to pay for it

BoAt Watch Xtend health features

BoAt Watch Xtend offers several health features such as heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, among others. It provides 14 fitness modes including indoor walking, outdoor walking, hiking, outdoor cycling, yoga, among others. Also Read - Amazon School from Home store live in India: What's new

The smartwatch also offers stress monitor feature as well that indicates stress levels to be more than 80. There’s the Guided Meditative Breathing app to regulate and relax with 3 modes available including slow, normal, and rapid.

BoAt Watch Xtend: Top specs

The new BoAt smartwatch offers Amazon Alexa voice assistant that lets users set reminders, alarms, and much more. It comes packed with a square LCD 2.5D curved screen, 5 ATM water resistance, more than 50 cloud watch faces with the boAt wave app. The smartwatch sports a 1.69-inch square LCD 2.5D colour display with curved edges.

Similar to all other smartwatches available in the market currently, the BoAt Watch Xtend sends notification alerts for calls, texts, alarms, social media apps and more. There’s Do Not Disturb mode that can block unnecessary notifications.

The smartwatch comes packed with a 300mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 7 days on a single full charge. The BoAt Watch Xtend also equips with some handy features such as music controls, find my phone, DND, and weather forecasts.