TicWatch GTH smartwatch has been launched by Mobvoi. The smartwatch is said to offer 10 days of battery life on a single charge. It comes with a rectangular dial and several fitness features including blood oxygen level monitoring and heart rate monitoring.

In the US, TicWatch GTH comes in a single Raven Black colour option for a price of $79.99, which is around Rs 6,000 on conversion. It sports a metal case design and comes with interchangeable watch straps. It is unclear if TicWatch GTH will launch in India anytime soon.

TicWatch GTH sports a 1.55-inch TFT colour display with full touch support, a resolution of 360×320 pixels and a 2.5D curved glass design. The watch case has a metal design, while the 20 mm watch is made of TPU and is interchangeable. The dimensions of the TicWatch GTH are 43.2×35.2×10.5 mm.

TicWatch GTH runs RTOS (Real Time Operating System) and not Google’s Wear OS as seen on previous TicWatch. It supports 14 workout modes. It comes with a 5 ATM rating for water resistance as well so it is suitable for a swim in a pool.

However, the company advises against deep water activities. “Please note that TicWatch GTH is not suitable for showers, scuba diving, water skiing, various wading activities and deep water activities with high-speed water,” as per Mobvoi.

The 260mAh battery on the smartwatch is said to offer 10 days of usage on a single charge. The company says it takes about 2 hours for the watch to get fully charged.

Among key features of the TicWatch GTH are skin temperature and blood oxygen levels monitoring, heart rate monitoring, respiration rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress management. It also ships with TicMotion proactive workout detection feature.

In terms of connectivity, the smartwatch supports BLE 5.1. Sensors on the device include Accelerometer, PPG sensors (measure heart rate, SpO2 levels, respiration rate and wrist detection), and Skin Temperature Sensor.