comscore TicWatch Pro 2020 smartwatch launched: Price, features and more
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • TicWatch Pro 2020 smartwatch launched: Price, features and more
News

TicWatch Pro 2020 smartwatch launched: Price, features and more

Wearables

The TicWatch Pro 2020 smartwatch is priced at $260, which is around Rs 18,680 in India. Customers can order this device via Amazon and Mobvoi’s official website.

  • Updated: February 25, 2020 10:10 AM IST
TicWatch Pro 2020

TicWatch has launched a new smartwatch, which is basically an upgraded version of the TicWatch Pro wearable. The latest fitness tracker comes with military standard 810G as well as AMOLED panel. The TicWatch Pro 2020 smartwatch is priced at $260, which is around Rs 18,680 in India. Customers can order this device via Amazon and Mobvoi’s official website.

Related Stories


As for the features, the new TicWatch Pro 2020 device ships with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. It features 1GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The wearable has a built-in Google Wear operating system, and is even IP68 water and dustproof. It offers support for GPS, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connections, and NFC (Near Field Communication) for Google Pay.

Watch: NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

The company says that the structure of this smartwatch can withstand extreme temperature, vibration, dust, and water. The TicWatch Pro 2020 smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 400 x 400 pixels resolution and a secondary FSTN LCD display. With dual display tech, the wearable offers a 415mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 30 days of continuous use. The watch’s power-saving mode will help save battery, but the notification, GPS and other functions will be turned off.

Garmin Vivomove series hybrid smartwatch launched in India; starts at Rs 24,990

Also Read

Garmin Vivomove series hybrid smartwatch launched in India; starts at Rs 24,990

Besides, Garmin recently launched its Vivomove series in India starting from Rs 24,990. The Vivomove series is the latest in the company’s hybrid collection in the country. The Vivomove series includes the Vivomove 3/3S, Style and Luxe. All of these wearables sport traditional appearance with modern features. The best part is the real ticking hands and dial details seen in traditional wrist watches.

The Vivomove series is available from Amazon India, Paytm Mall and Garminstore.in. The wearables feature 24/7 health monitoring including body battery. They also offer over 20 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps, GPS and Elevate wrist-based heart rate. This is designed to monitor and promote everyday lifestyle. The Vivomove 3/3S comes in two case sizes of 44mm or 39mm.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 25, 2020 9:48 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 25, 2020 10:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei P40 series to launch on March 26
News
Huawei P40 series to launch on March 26
Huawei MateBook X Pro and MateBook D series launched

Laptops

Huawei MateBook X Pro and MateBook D series launched

Realme X50 Pro 5G next sale in India on March 5: Offers, price

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G next sale in India on March 5: Offers, price

TicWatch Pro 2020 smartwatch launched: Price, features and more

Wearables

TicWatch Pro 2020 smartwatch launched: Price, features and more

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Most Popular

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Itel Vision 1 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G next sale in India on March 5: Offers, price

Huawei P40 series to launch on March 26

Samsung Galaxy M31 to launch today at 1 pm

IQOO 3 India launch set for today: All you need to know

Intel 5G portfolio launched with 2nd gen Xeon Scalable processor

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

TicWatch Pro 2020 smartwatch launched: Price, features and more

Wearables

TicWatch Pro 2020 smartwatch launched: Price, features and more
Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6

News

Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6
Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life

News

Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life
Oppo smartwatch with 3D curved screen teased; likely to launch soon

Wearables

Oppo smartwatch with 3D curved screen teased; likely to launch soon
Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm variant goes on sale in India

Wearables

Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm variant goes on sale in India

हिंदी समाचार

Black Shark 3 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन 3 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Galaxy M31 भारत में आज 1 बजे होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन को आज 1 हजार रुपये के इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे खरीदें, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

iQoo 3 आज होगा भारत में लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग, जानें क्या हो सकती हैं कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

कमाल की है ये व्हाट्सएप ट्रिक, बिना नंबर सेव किए कर सकेंगे किसी को भी मैसेज

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G next sale in India on March 5: Offers, price
News
Realme X50 Pro 5G next sale in India on March 5: Offers, price
Huawei P40 series to launch on March 26

News

Huawei P40 series to launch on March 26
Samsung Galaxy M31 to launch today at 1 pm

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 to launch today at 1 pm
IQOO 3 India launch set for today: All you need to know

News

IQOO 3 India launch set for today: All you need to know
Intel 5G portfolio launched with 2nd gen Xeon Scalable processor

News

Intel 5G portfolio launched with 2nd gen Xeon Scalable processor