TicWatch Pro 2020 smartwatch launched: Price, features and more

TicWatch has launched a new smartwatch, which is basically an upgraded version of the TicWatch Pro wearable. The latest fitness tracker comes with military standard 810G as well as AMOLED panel. The TicWatch Pro 2020 smartwatch is priced at $260, which is around Rs 18,680 in India. Customers can order this device via Amazon and Mobvoi’s official website.

As for the features, the new TicWatch Pro 2020 device ships with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. It features 1GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The wearable has a built-in Google Wear operating system, and is even IP68 water and dustproof. It offers support for GPS, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connections, and NFC (Near Field Communication) for Google Pay.

Watch: NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

The company says that the structure of this smartwatch can withstand extreme temperature, vibration, dust, and water. The TicWatch Pro 2020 smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 400 x 400 pixels resolution and a secondary FSTN LCD display. With dual display tech, the wearable offers a 415mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 30 days of continuous use. The watch’s power-saving mode will help save battery, but the notification, GPS and other functions will be turned off.

Besides, Garmin recently launched its Vivomove series in India starting from Rs 24,990. The Vivomove series is the latest in the company’s hybrid collection in the country. The Vivomove series includes the Vivomove 3/3S, Style and Luxe. All of these wearables sport traditional appearance with modern features. The best part is the real ticking hands and dial details seen in traditional wrist watches.

The Vivomove series is available from Amazon India, Paytm Mall and Garminstore.in. The wearables feature 24/7 health monitoring including body battery. They also offer over 20 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps, GPS and Elevate wrist-based heart rate. This is designed to monitor and promote everyday lifestyle. The Vivomove 3/3S comes in two case sizes of 44mm or 39mm.