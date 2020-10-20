TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch launched in India: Price, and specifications

Mobvoi has launched its new TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch in India and it will cost you Rs 27,999. The wearable is on sale and you can get it through Amazon India and Mobovoi’s official website. There is no LTE variant and you only get the GPS version. The key highlights of the smartwatch are Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, AMOLED panel, PPG heart rate sensor, 45-day battery life, and more. Also Read - Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 Review: Dual-Display goodness meets Wear OS and a good design

Specifications, features

The newly launched Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 comes with a 1.4-inch circular AMOLED display. The panel supports 454 x 454 pixels resolution. There is also a secondary FSTN display for Essential Mode. The company is calling this combination as Dual Display 2.0. The brand claims that the wearable can deliver up to 45-day battery life in Smart Mode/Essential Mode. Also Read - Amazfit Neo smartwatch launched with 28 days battery life: Price in India, features

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 is the world’s first smartwatch to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset. It is backed by 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The device runs Google’s WearOS, similar to the previous wearables from the brand. The device supports NFC for Google Pay. It is IP68-certified, which means that the smartwatch is dust and water resistance. The dimensions of the product are 47 x 48 x 12.2 mm. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve with up to 14 days battery life launched in India for Rs 10,999

One will find two buttons on this fitness tracker. There is a PPG heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and ambient light sensor. The watch has a microphone and a speaker for calls. The device features GNSS GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, and QZSS. Just like TicWatch Pro 2020, the Bluetooth version is still locked at v4.2. Mobvoi’s own applications including TicOxygen, TicZen, TicBreathe, and TicHearing are also here. These apps will monitor blood oxygen saturation, stress, and help lower rates.