TicWris Max smartwatch runs Android found on smartphones

TicWris Max is a smartwatch that runs Android found on smartphones

TicWris Max smartwatch is a smartwatch only in its name. It is actually a smartphone that you can strap to your wrist.

  Updated: February 3, 2020 1:57 PM IST
Photo: Gearbest

Wearables running Wear OS by Google are yet to make a mark in the market. While it has received unequivocal support for Fossil Group, the OS seems like a lost cause. So, what’s the solution? Well, TicWris thinks putting Android 7.1 could be a real solution. The company essentially taken a smartphone and shrunked it down to be worn on a wrist. Called TicWris Max smartwatch, the idea is reportedly gaining popularity in the key markets of Asia.

The TicWris Max smartwatch is available for $150 (around Rs 10,800) on Gearbest. It brings smartphone functionalities to the wrist watch. One of the key features of the wearable is the support for 4G connectivity. It also comes with IP67 water and dust resistant. You cannot swim with it for a long duration but it is capable of withstanding a shower or rain. In terms of specifications, the smartwatch packs a quad-core MediaTek processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage.

There is a 2,880mAh battery and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera that also enables facial recognition. The TicWris Max smartwatch is a smartwatch only in its name. It wants to be a smartphone more than anything else. The only difference being that it stays on your wrist instead of being inside your pocket. While it may not be for everyone, TechRadar notes that the wearable is attracting an audience.

The wearable runs Android 7.1.1, has built-in GPS and WiFi. The 2.86-inch display has a resolution of 640 x 480 pixels and can tell the time. It also has a slot for SIM card so you can make phone calls. The device lacks a microSD card slot, NFC and USB port. The TicWris Max weighs 153 grams, which makes it as heavy as a smartphone. The product is listed to come from China and does not seem to ship to India.

For those planning to get the wearable in the US, Gearbest shows estimated shipping of between 8 and 19 business days with priority line. The expedited shipping is estimated between 7 to 10 business days and costs $13.63 extra. For the UK, the shipment estimates range between 12 and 25 business days. If you are planning to buy the device, do note that you may be levied a tax either directly or through the courier.

  Published Date: February 3, 2020 1:57 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 3, 2020 1:57 PM IST

