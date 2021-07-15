Timex Helix Smart 2.0 with temperature sensor, heart rate sensor launched: Details here

Timex has launched its new Timex Helix Smart 2.0 smartwatch in India. The new smartwatch comes with a temperature sensor, heart rate sensor and more. The company claims that the watch comes with a battery life of nine days on active usage. The watch includes over 10 different sports modes and even comes with a free month of subscription to DocOnline. Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 35000 to buy in July 2021: Pixel 4a, Mi 11X, and more

Timex Helix Smart 2.0: Price in India

Timex Helix Smart 2.0 is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be made available on sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale, which starts on July 26. The smartwatch will be made available in five strap colour options Black, Black Mesh, Green, Rose Gold Mesh and White.

Along with the smartwatch, customers will also get a complimentary one-month free subscription to DocOnline, which will provide them with one-touch access to online consultation.

Timex Helix Smart 2.0: Specifications

Timex Helix Smart 2.0 sports a 1.55-inch colour touchscreen display with a single physical button on the side. The smartwatch comes with over 10 sports modes, which include treadmill, basketball, yoga, football, badminton and skipping. Other major features of the smartwatch include an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, continuous body temperature monitoring and continuous heart rate monitoring.

The smartwatch comes with four pre-installed watch faces and features 20 other watch faces available through the Timex iConnect app, bringing the total to 24 watch faces. If the users do not want to use the company’s Timex iConnect app, they can also sync their data with Google Fit and Apple Health.

It comes with support for app and email notifications too. The Timex Helix Smart 2.0 comes with a battery life of up to nine days of active usage and up to 15 days on standby. The company claims that the smartwatch takes around three hours to fully charge.