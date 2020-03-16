comscore Timex iConnect Active smartwatch with color display launched in India
Timex iConnect Active smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India

The Timex iConnect Active smartwatch comes with a price label of Rs 4,995 in India. The brand is offering the wearable in five color options.

  Published: March 16, 2020 3:25 PM IST
Timex Active watch

Timex has launched a new iConnect Active smartwatch in India, which comes with a price label of Rs 4,995. The brand is offering the wearable in five color options, including Black, Silver, Navy, Rose gold and Lilac. Interested buyers can get the fitness watch via Timex World stores, retail stores, and all other authorized Timex retailers. Read on to know more about the product.

“With a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and sleek aesthetics, the new iConnect Active by Timex collection aims to give fitness enthusiasts a smart approach and aid them in leading a healthier lifestyle,” the company said. The smartwatch comes with a 37mm color display, and an optical heart rate sensor. The brand says that its latest device offers lightweight case design.

It comes with features like steps and distance tracker, calories tracker, and sleep monitoring too. There is also a Sport mode as well as a music controller. Users will also be able to check the weather forecast on the watch. The smartwatch supports “search for the phone” features and smart notifications. The wearable can show you emails, text messages, calls, and other social media apps.

The Timex iConnect Active smartwatch is IP68 rated, meaning it is water-resistant. As per the company’s website, users will get 5 days of battery with this device. One can connect this fitness wearable using the company’s iConnect by Timex 2 app. This app is available for both Android as well as iOS users.

Besides, a few weeks back, Inbase launched two smartwatches in India. The Urban Fit is priced at Rs 4,999, whereas the Urban Beep will cost you Rs 3,999 in the country. On the purchase of these smartwatches, one will also get a 12-month warranty. You can get the wearables via Urban’s official website and via other leading retail outlets. Both the smartwatches can measure the vitals, Heart Rate, calories, as well as the steps taken.

The devices support Bluetooth 4.0 and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. There is also a SpO2 sensor, which can help track oxygen saturation. The smart wearables are also waterproof and shock-resistant as they come with an IP68 rating. The Urban Fit is available in Midnight Black, Pink Salmon, Pearl White, and Space Grey Strap colors.

  Published Date: March 16, 2020 3:25 PM IST

