Timex India launches a new mobile app to fight counterfeit watches; Here is how it works

The company revealed some interesting features that come with the Timex India app. Let's check out the details and how they work here.

  • Published: April 2, 2020 2:37 PM IST
Timex India

Dutch watchmaking giant Timex has just launched a new mobile app in the Indian market. This new all is called “Timex India” and will serve as “a one-stop solution” for all Timex watch-related issues. As part of the launch, the company also revealed some interesting features that come with this new app. The first feature is the purchase authentication. Here, the app can authenticate the Timex watch that you are buying to prevent against any counterfeit watches. This will ensure that users get genuine Timex watches which can be serviced and covered under warranty. It will eliminate the instances where the counterfeit stops working and the buyer heads to get it fixed. Once at the store, they realize that the product that they purchased was not a real Timex watch.

Timex India app details

In addition to the purchase authentication, Timex India has also rolled out a new service. This new service will allow users to for “paperless warranty registration”. Watch buyers simply need to scan the QR code available in the packing on the watch to register for the warranty. According to the announcement, these features will push the company ahead while maintaining the legacy of providing quality products. Both these features in the “Timex India” app will also ensure that the company can maintain “valuable consumer relationships.”

Watch: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20000

Current Timex or potential customers can download the “Timex India” app from Google Play Store on the Apple iOS App Store. The app is compatible with almost all smartphones in the market. Once you download and open the app, you will see the option to scan the QR code on the watch. After the scan, the app will present a message on the screen along with a voice message to notify the authentication.

Timex iConnect Active smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India

Also Read

Timex iConnect Active smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India

In addition, the app will also showcase all the important things related to the Timex watch. These details include product information, contact details for customer service, and warranty information on the app. The Time India app will also include links to Timex social media accounts. Beyond this, the app will also include information about new product launches and the latest offers. The company is also running an offer where Timex owners can win a new watch just by scanning the QR code on their existing watch. Users need to take a screenshot of the registration and tag Times India account while sharing it on social media.

