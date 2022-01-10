Titan launches low-budget smart glasses in India: Check details inside

At a time when companies like Google and Bose are struggling to bring smart glasses to the mainstream market, Titan has launched a pair of low-budget smart glasses in India. The new smart glasses called the Titan EyeX come with a bunch of smart features including touch-based controls, open-ear speakers and a fitness tracking system. They compete with the Bose Frames in India that were launched at a starting price of Rs 21,900 and the Snapchat Spectacles 3 that are available at a price of Rs 29,999 in the country. Also Read - CES 2022: TCL showcases multiple new products including AR/VR glasses, laptop, mini LED TVs and more

Contrary to these, the newly launched Titan EyeX smart glasses cost Rs 9,999 in India and they are available for purchase in India in a Midnight Black colour variant via all Titan Eye+ stores and on the official website of Titan Eye+. This price, however, is expected to go higher with prescription lenses. Also Read - How metaverse will finally help make sense of smart glasses

Titan EyeX specifications

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Titan EyeX smart glasses are powered by an unspecified Qualcomm processor and they feature touch-based controls on either side. Users can receive or reject calls, control music, start a presentation and even click a selfie using the touch-based controls. The Titan EyeX smart glasses open-ear speakers for audio with truly wireless stereo (TWS) and clear voice capture (CVC) technologies, which adjusts the audio volume based on the ambient sound, all of which enable the users to listen to the music while still being aware about the surroundings. Also Read - Facebook launches Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses alongside new Facebook View app

Talking about connectivity, the newly launched EyeX smart glasses have Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. They feature support for both Android and iOS-based devices and have a compatible companion app for both the OSes. Additionally, they feature support for hands-free calling, voice-based navigation and voice notifications.

One of the most interesting features of Titan’s EyeX smart glasses is the presence of a built-in pedometer that helps users keep a track of their daily step count and the calories burnt. They also feature IP54 water and dust resistant coating and built-in tracking capabilities for tracking the smart glasses. Lastly, the battery life. The Titan EyeX smart glasses offer a battery life of up to eight hours.