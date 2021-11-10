comscore Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more
Want to build a fitness regime? 5 best smartwatches that should be a part of your life

Nowadays, smartwatches feature several health tracking tools and ECG tracking. Tech companies like Samsung, Apple, and Fitbit have launched several smartwatches with exciting features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Nowadays, smartwatches feature several health tracking tools and ECG tracking. Tech companies like Samsung, Apple, and Fitbit have launched several smartwatches with exciting features. While some smartwatches are sophisticated in terms of style, others come in wrist-friendly sizes. Here is the list of premium smartwatches to consider.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the 40mm dial size, and Rs. 26,999 for the 44mm model. The LTE model starts at Rs. 28,999 for the 40mm model and Rs. 31,999 for the 44mm variant. The smartwatch runs on Exynos W920 SoC and features 1.2-inch AMOLED displays with a 396×396 pixels resolution.  On the other hand, the 46mm come with 1.4-inch (450×450 pixels) AMOLED displays. The Galaxy Watch 4 works with devices running at least Android 6.0 and has more than 1.5GB of RAM.

Apple Watch 7

Apple Watch 7

Apple Watch Series 7 price starts at Rs. 41,900 for 41mm variant with GPS model in Aluminum Case. However, the GPS + Cellular version in 41mm size option with Aluminum Case is priced at Rs. 50,900. On the other hand, the GPS model in the 45mm variant is priced at Rs. 44,900 and GPS + Cellular in 45mm size is available at Rs. 53,900. The smartwatch comes with an Always-On Retina display, an IP6X-rated build, runs on watchOS 8 out-of-the-box, and two unique watch faces, Contour and Modular Duo.

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit Sense

The Fitbit Sense comes with an ECG app, an EDA sensor used for stress management, and a new skin temperature sensor that can detect early signs of a fever. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 22,999 in India.

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE

The Sport Loop Band and aluminum casing versions of the smartwatch come in Silver, Gold, and Space Grey colors are priced at Rs 29,900 for the 40mm and Rs. 32,900 for the 42mm variant. The smartwatch comes with a powerful battery life of Up to 18 hours. It has an OLED Retina display and features a robust body that is made of Aluminium.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar

The Fenix 6 Pro Solar comes with a Garmin Power Glass solar charging lens and a Power Manager mode. The power manager mode helps in managing battery performance. The Garmin Fenix, 6 Pro Solar with Black and Slate Gray band, is available at Rs. 88,490, and the one with Cobalt Blue with Whitestone band is priced at Rs. 98,990.

  Published Date: November 10, 2021 5:25 PM IST

