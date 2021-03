Owning a smartwatch these days appears like the right choice for it lets you take a healthy route. Since the Coronavirus pandemic has led us into keeping an eye on our blood oxygen levels and smartwatches have started getting the ability (along with many more features), here's a look at affordable smartwatches (under 10K) with the functionality you can go for.

Vanshika Malhotra



@vanshika1606

@vanshika1606 Published on: March 4, 2021 7:45 PM IST