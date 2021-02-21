comscore Top 5 fitness trackers with heart rate monitor under Rs 5,000
Be it a casual weekend runner or the ambitious fitness freak, we all like keeping a track of our fitness performances and whether the extra hours on the treadmill are even paying off. 

Since tracking fitness has its own perks, it’s always good to invest in a decent fitness tracker. While there are high-end fitness tracking gizmos in the market there might be many who are a bit tight on budget. So, just for you, we have some fitness tracking gear priced under Rs 5,000 that not only come with basic tracking features but also the tech that keeps a track of your heart rate.   

Mi Smart Band 5

The Mi Band 5 is compatible with both Android and iOS and comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display that is robust. 

Mi Band 5

Mi Band 5

The fitness tracker offers a screen resolution of 126 x 294 pixel and peak brightness at 450 nits. It comes with a magnetic charger that can snap at the back of the watch. It also comes with a built-in heart rate monitor and a slew of fitness tracking features. The device is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and offers the ability to see smartphone notifications, control music and also answer calls. The Xiaomi Smart Band 5 is available in the India market at Rs 2,499.  

Honor Band 5

The Honor Band 5 is for the ones who want to charge their fitness tracker once every fortnight and then not worry about a dying battery.

Honor Band 5

Honor Band 5

Yes, the Honor Band 5 offers up to 15 days of battery life. On top of that, the fitness tracker comes with an AMOLED display and several fitness tracking features. Not only does it come with a heart rate monitor, but the band also supports swim stroke recognition (a clue that it is also waterproof). You can buy the Honor Band 5 at Rs 2,199 online.  

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

Samsung’s Galaxy launched its second-gen fitness tracker last year that not only comes with improved battery life but also comes with more than 90 workout modes for fitness freaks.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

It recently updated the UI to add a hand wash reminder feature (just like on the new Apple Watch). The band sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 450 nits which means viewing content even outdoors won’t be a problem. The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 comes in at Rs 3,999.  

Huawei Band 4

The Huawei Band 4 comes with a colour LCD display and is compatible with both iOS and Android. Apart from some of the basic fitness tracking features the Huawei Band 4 also comes with a dedicated sleep tracking feature that tracks your heart rate during sleep and analyses your sleep quality.

Huawei Band 4

Huawei Band 4

It also provides detailed data reports on your heart rate zones, steps and calories. You can also control the camera shutter using the band and can also be used to find your smartphone. The Huawei Band 4 retails at Rs 1,999.  

Amazfit Band 2

The second iteration of the Amazfit Band comes with a considerable number of features being in the budget category. Not only does the fitness tracker come with a heart rate monitoring sensor, but it also supports NFC and offers up to 20 days of stand by time.

Amazfit Band 2

Amazfit Band 2

It sports a 1.23-inch IPS LCD display with 2.5-D curved glass. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth, and it is also water-resistant up to 50 metres. The Amazfit Band 2 offers multiple workout tracing modes and you can also control the music and answer calls using the band. The Amazfit Band is available in the Indian market for Rs 3,999. 

  Published Date: February 21, 2021 2:53 PM IST

