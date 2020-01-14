Honor is all set to launch its latest fitness band and smartwatch in India today. The Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i India launch will take place at 12:30PM today. The company’s latest Honor Band 5i fitness band is already available in China, and it features a color display as well as an active heart rate monitor. Apart from Honor, brands like Realme is also planning to soon launch its fitness band in India.

Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth recently teased the launch of the upcoming fitness band. The teaser suggested that a yellow-colored Realme fitness band will soon be launched in India. Xiaomi launched its Mi Band 4 in the year 2019, and now it is expected to launch the Mi Band 5 fitness band soon. Check out the list of top upcoming fitness bands from Xiaomi, Realme, and Honor that will launch in 2020.

Top upcoming Xiaomi, Realme, Honor fitness bands to launch soon

Honor Band 5i

The Honor Band 5i comes with a built-in USB port, Watch Face store, and sleep tracking features. It offers a design that is identical to Honor Band 5. But it gets the colored touchscreen TFT display with a capacitive home button, which is slightly large at 0.96-inch instead of 0.95 AMOLED display seen on Band 5. It will also offer options for multiple watch faces. This Honor fitness band comes with a water-resistant rating of around 5ATM and can be taken in a swimming pool.

Also, it comes equipped with a heart rate monitor sleep tracking features, step counting, nine sports mode and more. The band can be paired with most phones running on Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 9.0 and above. It is also backed by 91mAh battery, which is smaller than Band 5’s 100mAh battery. The company claims up to 9 days standby battery time on a single charge. Honor notes that the Band 5i can fully charge in approximately 1.5 hours.

Realme fitness band

The recent teaser confirms that the upcoming Realme fitness band will be available in a Yellow color variant. The teaser also suggested that Realme will opt for a traditional watch clasp to make it easy to wear. It will even reduce the chances of it coming off. Similar to the Honor Band 5 and Mi Band 4, Realme’s fitness tracker could sport an AMOLED display.

It is likely to offer all the basic fitness tracking features, including sleeping tracking. The Realme fitness band could offer support for heartrate sensor, similar to other popular fitness bands in the market. At the moment, it is unknown what could be features and specifications of this wearable. Realme is expected to offer the wearable with an affordable price tag.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is one of the top upcoming fitness bands that could launch in 2020. As per Tizen Help, it seems like Xiaomi will add NFC to all variants of the Mi Band 5. In the past, the company has limited the feature to Chinese variants of the Mi Band. In addition, the report also indicated that the device will feature a 1.2-inch screen. This is a notable improvement from the 0.95-inch display on the current generation.

The display might be brighter with better contrast to ensure improved usability under direct sunlight. The cited source also clarified that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Band 5 fitness band will feature a full-color AMOLED panel. Furthermore, the Global version of Mi Band 5 could also offer support for contactless payments. This suggests that the wearable will support Google Pay, and other payment services.