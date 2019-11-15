comscore Ubon SW-11 smartwatch with built-in GPS tracker launched for Rs 2,199
Ubon SW-11 smartwatch with built-in GPS tracker launched for Rs 2,199

The Ubon SW-11 smartwatch has been priced at Rs 2,199. It is available through all leading retail stores and various online retailers at a relatively lower price of Rs 1,599 (Amazon India).

India based mobile accessory manufacturer Ubon has now launched a smartwatch with built-in GPS tracker in the market. The company has unveiled its flagship smartwatch Ubon SW-11 inspired by traditional chronographic designs. In a press statement on Friday, the company noted that the Ubon SW-11 design combines bigger LED screen, longer battery backup with a standby backup time of 7 days, GPS tracker, LTE connectivity and built-in GPS.

The Ubon SW-11 smartwatch has been priced at Rs 2,199. It is available through all leading retail stores and various online retailers at a relatively lower price of Rs 1,599 (Amazon India). Ubon says that the smartwatch only comes in green color variant but two straps will be available in the box.

The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch colorful IPS display and includes 150mAh battery with a promise of 7 days of standby time on single charge. It is IP65 waterproof and can take care of activities like sleep tracking, examine BP rates, count your calories, pace tracking and more. The watch can offer full smartphone notifications for calls, text and Whatsapp messages in addition to Facebook, Skype and more. Also, it is compatible with iOS as well as Android phones using ‘Wearfit App’.

Ubon CL-60 wireless earphones launched in India, priced at Rs 2,499

Ubon CL-60 wireless earphones launched in India, priced at Rs 2,499

The company recently launched its latest Ubon CL-60 wireless earphones at Rs 2,499. It is similar to other Bluetooth neckbands such as the recently launched Realme Buds Wireless or OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. Additionally, the CL-60 also comes with magnets in the earbuds so they can snap together for easy management. The company also claims that the earphones can support up to 24 hours of playback time.

