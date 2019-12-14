comscore Ubon SW-11 smartwatch with sleep tracking launched in India | BGR India
Ubon SW-11 smartwatch with sleep tracking and 7 days battery life launched in India: Price, Features

Ubon SW-11 is a budget smartwatch that brings features like activity tracking and sleep monitoring. The wearable also comes with a battery life of 7 days.

  Published: December 14, 2019 10:42 AM IST
UBON SW-11 Main

Smartwatch market has exploded in a big way in the few quarters in India. According to Canalys, the worldwide wearable band market grew 65 percent in the third quarter of this year. The report also noted that the volume doubled in the Asia Pacific market. The stellar growth in shipments has become an opportunity for wearable makers. Ubon is one such company trying to cash in on this boom. It has launched a new smartwatch called SW-11 with built-in GPS tracker in the country.

Ubon SW-11 smartwatch launched: Price in India, Features

Ubon SW-11 smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch color display and a square face similar to Apple Watch. It is priced at Rs 2,199, which makes it competitive against offerings from brands like Noise, Lenovo and others. The smartwatch is also IP65 water and dust resistant, which is unique in this segment. Other key features include activity tracking, blood pressure monitoring and calculating calories burned during the day. It also tracks your pace and gives reminder about goal completion.

Watch:Top 5 Fitness Trackers

“By crafting SW-11 smart watch, we sought to integrate science and technology, at the right price,” said Mandeep Arora, Co-Founder, Ubon. “The inviting price of Rs 2,199 was decided after an intensive research and surveys from consumers, industry leaders and watch experts all around the world. Every feature of the smartwatch is reimagined to enhance its performance for our consumers.”

The smartwatch also allows you to track sleep quality and comes with a 150mAh battery. Ubon SW-11 smartwatch is rated to last for up to 7 days and comes in green color variant. The company also includes two straps in the box. While activity tracking is a core feature, it also also supports full smartphone notifications. This includes notifications for calls, text and WhatsApp messages. There is also support for Facebook and Skype. The smartwatch connects with Android or iOS device through Wearfit App available through their respective stores.

  Published Date: December 14, 2019 10:42 AM IST

