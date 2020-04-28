Vivo is working on its smartwatch; might debut this year

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is reportedly working on a smartwatch as well. The wearable market has seen significant growth in the past few quarters. The pent up demand for these wrist-based devices has led to interest from Chinese tech companies. Xiaomi has launched two smartwatches called Mi Watch and Mi Watch. Oppo has also joined the fray with its Apple Watch look alike called the Oppo Watch. Now, it seems like Vivo does not want to be left behind. Also Read - Vivo beats Samsung to become second major smartphone brand in India

With Realme confirmed to launch a smartwatch sometime this year, it seems all BBK Group-backed companies are jumping into the wearables scene. It is not the first time that we are hearing about Vivo's plan to launch a smartwatch. The company had announced at its Innovation Day almost a year ago that it will make smartwatches. However, we did not know when it would introduce its first smartwatch in the market.

Now, a reliable Chinese leaker, who goes by the name Digital Chat Station on Weibo, has shed some light. The leakster claims that Vivo has already begun the development of its first smartwatch. However, there are no additional details related to the features or design. We should see more details emerge about this smartwatch in the coming weeks. For now, it seems plausible that Vivo is targeting the 2020 launch for its first smartwatch.

If Oppo Watch is any indicator then Vivo might adopt a similar design language. Apple Watch marked its five year anniversary last week and its success is a proof for a working design. The real question here would be to see whether Vivo adopts Wear OS by Google or builds a new wearable platform. Vivo is also working on AR glasses and smart headphones. It is likely that the wearable will first launch in its home market of China and later expand to other markets.