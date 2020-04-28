comscore Vivo is working on its smartwatch; might debut this year | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Vivo is working on its first smartwatch; might debut this year
News

Vivo is working on its first smartwatch; might debut this year

Wearables

Vivo is said to have begun development of its first smartwatch. The company will join Xiaomi and Oppo, which have also launched their own smartwatches.

  • Updated: April 28, 2020 12:25 PM IST
vivo v17 ports

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is reportedly working on a smartwatch as well. The wearable market has seen significant growth in the past few quarters. The pent up demand for these wrist-based devices has led to interest from Chinese tech companies. Xiaomi has launched two smartwatches called Mi Watch and Mi Watch. Oppo has also joined the fray with its Apple Watch look alike called the Oppo Watch. Now, it seems like Vivo does not want to be left behind. Also Read - Vivo beats Samsung to become second major smartphone brand in India

With Realme confirmed to launch a smartwatch sometime this year, it seems all BBK Group-backed companies are jumping into the wearables scene. It is not the first time that we are hearing about Vivo’s plan to launch a smartwatch. The company had announced at its Innovation Day almost a year ago that it will make smartwatches. However, we did not know when it would introduce its first smartwatch in the market. Also Read - Vivo Y50 with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, full specifications

Now, a reliable Chinese leaker, who goes by the name Digital Chat Station on Weibo, has shed some light. The leakster claims that Vivo has already begun the development of its first smartwatch. However, there are no additional details related to the features or design. We should see more details emerge about this smartwatch in the coming weeks. For now, it seems plausible that Vivo is targeting the 2020 launch for its first smartwatch. Also Read - Vivo iQOO Neo 3 to sport a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging

If Oppo Watch is any indicator then Vivo might adopt a similar design language. Apple Watch marked its five year anniversary last week and its success is a proof for a working design. The real question here would be to see whether Vivo adopts Wear OS by Google or builds a new wearable platform. Vivo is also working on AR glasses and smart headphones. It is likely that the wearable will first launch in its home market of China and later expand to other markets.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 28, 2020 12:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 28, 2020 12:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

LG Velvet specifications and design officially revealed
News
LG Velvet specifications and design officially revealed
Microsoft Teams vulnerability allowed accounts to be hacked

News

Microsoft Teams vulnerability allowed accounts to be hacked

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak suggests 64MP main camera

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak suggests 64MP main camera

Vivo is working on its smartwatch; might debut this year

Wearables

Vivo is working on its smartwatch; might debut this year

Airtel signs Rs 7,636 crore ($1 billion) deal with Nokia to deploy 5G in India

Telecom

Airtel signs Rs 7,636 crore ($1 billion) deal with Nokia to deploy 5G in India

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

LG Velvet specifications and design officially revealed

Microsoft Teams vulnerability allowed accounts to be hacked

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak suggests 64MP main camera

LG Velvet confirmed to feature 10W wireless charging: Check specifications

Apple iPhone 12 series production delayed by a month

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo is working on its smartwatch; might debut this year

Wearables

Vivo is working on its smartwatch; might debut this year
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020

Top Products

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020
Best Phone Under 10000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000
Best Phone Under 20000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000
Vivo beats Samsung in India in Q1 2020 shipments

News

Vivo beats Samsung in India in Q1 2020 shipments

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी के दो 'रहस्यमयी' स्मार्टफोन हुए लिस्ट, क्या रेडमी नोट 10 सीरीज का होंगे हिस्सा

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 6,299 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Tata Sky पेश किया नया कैशबैक ऑफर, एक साल के रिचार्ज पर दो महीने का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन 5 कैमरों के साथ Android 10 अपडेट के साथ और हुआ बेहतर, जानें फीचर्स

सामने आई रियलमी के 'रहस्यमयी' स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर, जानिए क्या नया करने वाली है कंपनी

Latest Videos

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Features

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

News

LG Velvet specifications and design officially revealed
News
LG Velvet specifications and design officially revealed
Microsoft Teams vulnerability allowed accounts to be hacked

News

Microsoft Teams vulnerability allowed accounts to be hacked
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak suggests 64MP main camera

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak suggests 64MP main camera
LG Velvet confirmed to feature 10W wireless charging: Check specifications

News

LG Velvet confirmed to feature 10W wireless charging: Check specifications
Apple iPhone 12 series production delayed by a month

News

Apple iPhone 12 series production delayed by a month