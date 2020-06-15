Vivo Smartwatch seems to be coming soon, passes 3C certification

We have been hearing about a smartwatch from Chinese smartphone maker Vivo since April. It is expected that Vivo Smartwatch will soon make its debut globally, and afterwards it may also come to India. Also Read - Vivo S6 Pro स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिलेंगे ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Vivo has not revealed anything officially, but the design patent filed by the company circulated online last month. Now, for the second time, we are hearing about the anticipated Vivo Smartwatch because it has spotted on 3C certification listing. As found by Mydrivers (via GizmoChina), the Vivo Smartwatch in 3C certification listing reveals that the wearable device will carry model number WA2056. It will have a circular design and will come with support for audio playback. Also Read - दमदार कैमरे वाला Vivo X50 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में जुलाई में हो सकता है लॉन्च

The listing also notes that the product is being manufactured at a plant of Dongguan Huabei Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. At present, the only speculation is that the Vivo Smartwatch might launch next month in China. Also Read - Vivo Days Sale on Flipkart: Check out the best deals on Vivo V19, Z1X and other phones

Last time around, a Twitter user first shared 8 images for the upcoming Vivo smartwatch. These images feature a wire-frame design from multiple angles. Inspecting the images, it appeared that the smartwatch will feature a traditional watch design, which is similar to what we now see in 3C certification images.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The design elements seen in the images showcase the “seconds” markings on the frame, three buttons on the right side, and the usual straps. The bottom side of the watch hints at a built-in heart rate monitor. We are unsure if Vivo will add advanced features such as ECG detection, and more. The leaked design also hinted at possible user-replaceable straps. Considering that it is likely a smartwatch, we can likely anticipate a contact-pins based charging system on the back.