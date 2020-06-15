comscore Vivo Smartwatch seems to be coming soon, passes 3C certification
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Vivo Smartwatch seems to be coming soon, passes 3C certification
News

Vivo Smartwatch seems to be coming soon, passes 3C certification

Wearables

The anticipated Vivo Smartwatch has been spotted on 3C certification listing, which means the launch is expected soon.

  • Published: June 15, 2020 5:01 PM IST
vivo-smartwatch-bgr-india

We have been hearing about a smartwatch from Chinese smartphone maker Vivo since April. It is expected that Vivo Smartwatch will soon make its debut globally, and afterwards it may also come to India. Also Read - Vivo S6 Pro स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिलेंगे ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Vivo has not revealed anything officially, but the design patent filed by the company circulated online last month. Now, for the second time, we are hearing about the anticipated Vivo Smartwatch because it has spotted on 3C certification listing. As found by Mydrivers (via GizmoChina), the Vivo Smartwatch in 3C certification listing reveals that the wearable device will carry model number WA2056. It will have a circular design and will come with support for audio playback. Also Read - दमदार कैमरे वाला Vivo X50 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में जुलाई में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Vivo Smartwatch 3c certification

Image via GizmoChina

The listing also notes that the product is being manufactured at a plant of Dongguan Huabei Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. At present, the only speculation is that the Vivo Smartwatch might launch next month in China. Also Read - Vivo Days Sale on Flipkart: Check out the best deals on Vivo V19, Z1X and other phones

Last time around, a Twitter user first shared 8 images for the upcoming Vivo smartwatch. These images feature a wire-frame design from multiple angles. Inspecting the images, it appeared that the smartwatch will feature a traditional watch design, which is similar to what we now see in 3C certification images.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The design elements seen in the images showcase the “seconds” markings on the frame, three buttons on the right side, and the usual straps. The bottom side of the watch hints at a built-in heart rate monitor. We are unsure if Vivo will add advanced features such as ECG detection, and more. The leaked design also hinted at possible user-replaceable straps. Considering that it is likely a smartwatch, we can likely anticipate a contact-pins based charging system on the back.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 15, 2020 5:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Speaking with BGR India: Dolby Senior Regional Director, Ashim Mathur
Interviews
Speaking with BGR India: Dolby Senior Regional Director, Ashim Mathur
Samsung Galaxy A51 receiving June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 receiving June 2020 security patch

TCL QLED TV pre-booking to start soon on Reliance Digital

Smart TVs

TCL QLED TV pre-booking to start soon on Reliance Digital

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Purple BTS edition launched | BGR India

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Purple BTS edition launched | BGR India

Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched for around Rs 8,000 in Malaysia

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched for around Rs 8,000 in Malaysia

Most Popular

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 receiving June 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Purple BTS edition launched | BGR India

Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched for around Rs 8,000 in Malaysia

Realme 5 Pro update rolling out with June security patch

Samsung Galaxy A10s One UI 2.0 stable update rolling out

WhatsApp new features: Multi-device, self-destruct messages

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Smartwatch seems to be coming soon, passes 3C certification

Wearables

Vivo Smartwatch seems to be coming soon, passes 3C certification
Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch listed on Flipkart at Rs 17,999; launch expected this month

Wearables

Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch listed on Flipkart at Rs 17,999; launch expected this month
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

SonyLIV Premium सब्सक्रिप्शन की कीमतों में होगी बढ़ोतरी, 3 नई सीरीज आएंगी

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, Geekbench पर Snapdragon 865 SoC के साथ स्पॉट

Sony PS5 थर्ड पार्टी पर 700 डॉलर में प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Super Value Week सेल शुरू : Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Poco X2 को ऑफर के साथ खरीदें

Motorola One Fusion+ फोन Snapdragon 730 के साथ 16 जून को Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 receiving June 2020 security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy A51 receiving June 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Purple BTS edition launched | BGR India

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Purple BTS edition launched | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched for around Rs 8,000 in Malaysia

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched for around Rs 8,000 in Malaysia
Realme 5 Pro update rolling out with June security patch

News

Realme 5 Pro update rolling out with June security patch
Samsung Galaxy A10s One UI 2.0 stable update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s One UI 2.0 stable update rolling out