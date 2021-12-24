comscore Vivo Watch 2 with eSIM support launched in China
Vivo Watch 2 comes with 14-day battery life, given that the eSIM function is disabled. If the eSIM function is enabled, the smartwatch can last up to 7 days.

vivo watch 2

Vivo has launched Vivo Watch 2 alongside Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro in China recently. The highlights of this newly launched smartwatch are 14-day battery life, an always-on display feature and a 1.43-inch display. The smartwatch comes with a stainless steel build for two physical buttons on the edges.

Vivo Watch 2 price, availability

Vivo Watch 2 is priced at CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 15,300) and is now available for pre-booking in China. The smartwatch will be available for purchase in China sale starting December 29. In terms of colours, Vivo Watch 2 comes in Black, Silver, and White colours options.

The company has not announced any plans to launch the smartwatch in India.

Vivo Watch 2 specifications, features

Vivo Watch 2 features a 1.43-inch display that comes with support for an always-on display and 466×466 pixels resolution. In terms of features, the smartwatch comes with a blood oxygen tracker, heart rate monitor and a sleep tracker. Vivo Watch 2 comes with 47 sports modes that include outdoor running, cycling, gymnastics, tennis, swimming, rowing, and more.

The smartwatch comes with support for Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. It also comes with 2GB of storage. According to the company, the smartwatch also comes with a sensor to measure air pressure and altitude. Vivo has also announced that the smartwatch has  NFC for subway and bus access in 300 cities in China.

Additionally, the smartwatch will also come with alarms, notifications, and music playback control. Vivo Watch 2 will also come with support for Vivo’s Jovi voice assistant that can perform tasks via voice commands.

Vivo Watch 2 comes with 14-day battery life, given that the eSIM function is disabled. If the eSIM function is enabled, the smartwatch can last up to 7 days. As for dimensions, the smartwatch measures 46.4×46.4×10.95mm and weighs 47 grams.

  • Published Date: December 24, 2021 9:40 PM IST

