Vivo Watch could be coming in two variants; check details

It's still unknown whether the Vivo Watch will go international or is it only exclusively available in China.

  Updated: September 9, 2020 9:16 AM IST
According to reports, Vivo is believed to be working on a smartwatch. It was revealed a few months ago that two suspected Vivo Watch devices received 3C certification carrying the model numbers WA205A and WA2056. Also Read - Vivo V20 series could launch next month with X50-like cameras

Vivo’s upcoming smartwatch leaks online

Now, leaks about the smartwatch from Vivo have begun to appear. Including the latest one, which comes from a popular tipster from China to provide us with more information about the specifications and interesting features that Vivo Watch will offer. Based on the report, the watch will be available in two variants with different sizes, namely 42mm and 46mm. Even though they are different, both of them use OLED panels and have leather straps. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE with Snapdragon 665 SoC spotted on GeekBench

Talking about the 46mm Vivo Watch model, previous leaks say that Vivo’s smartwatch is designed for men. One of them has NFC connectivity, which is expected to support payments. There are also features such as a heart rate sensor, monitoring blood oxygen levels, and other conventional functions. Also Read - Oppo Watch with Google's WearOS launched in India: Price, features, offers, specifications

Another leak claims that its battery life can last up to 18 days. Unfortunately, the battery capacity on the Vivo Watch is currently still hidden. It is also unclear as of yet what operating system Vivo will use on its smartwatch. Perhaps we will see the Vivo Watch running a specially designed FunTouchOS made for the Chinese market, while the international market runs on WearOS.

This is similar to what Oppo did on its Oppo Watch smartwatch. But it’s still unknown whether the Vivo Watch will go international or is it only exclusively available in China. While there has been no sign of launch so far, sources say that the Vivo Watch will arrive with a price tag of around 1,000 Yuan (approx. Rs. 10,800). The device will be available in several color options such as Mocha, Mixia, Shadow, and Fengshang.

  Published Date: September 8, 2020 8:24 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 9, 2020 9:16 AM IST

Best Sellers