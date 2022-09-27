Waiting for OnePlus Nord Watch? This could be the price

OnePlus Nord Watch is set for launch in India in the coming days. While an exact date is not clear, OnePlus is leaving no stone unturned to build the hype around the upcoming smartwatch. It has revealed the key specifications ahead of the launch, except for, of course, other crucial information such as the price. However, a new leak has suggested what the upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch could cost. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Watch confirmed to feature a 1.78-inch AMOLED display

91Mobiles claims to have obtained what looks like live images of the OnePlus Nord Watch. One of the images has the watch’s Maximum Retail Price (MRP) written on it. For the OnePlus Nord Watch with model number OPBBE221, the mentioned price is Rs 6,999. But since this is the maximum price that the smartwatch is expected to be available for, the selling price will be lower. That is called the Market Operating Price (MOP), but even this price is likely to see discounts, especially during the initial days of the product sales. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Watch leak hints at price under Rs 10,000, 10-day battery life

OnePlus launched its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch, in India for Rs 14,999. Since the Nord brand is meant to represent affordable products, the leaked price falls in line with the company’s strategy. The images of the retail box have also suggested the contents inside, such as a unit of the smartwatch, a user guide, a charging cable, brand stickers, and a red cable club welcome card. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Watch confirmed to launch to India: Check expected price, features and more

The leaked images also confirm the OnePlus Nord Watch would be available in a Midnight Black colour, which was a part of a previous report. The earlier leak said the OnePlus Nord Watch would also have a Blue colourway. Other tidbits seen on the retail box include the dimensions and weight of the smartwatch: 4.52×3.72×1.04cm and 54 grams, respectively. The box also reveals the design of the OnePlus Nord Watch, corroborating what we have seen in previous leaks.

OnePlus Nord Watch specifications

The OnePlus Nord Watch is expected to come with a 1.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. It may support 105 fitness modes, as well as health tracking functionalities such as a real-time heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, and sleep monitor. It is also likely to have support for menstrual cycle tracking. The OnePlus Nord Watch may come with the company’s new app called N Health.