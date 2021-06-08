At WWDC 2021 event, Apple announces latest iteration of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and much more. With watchOS 8, Apple brings several health features, a new Mindfulness app, new workout modes and much more. Also Read - iPad OS 15 announced: Compatible devices, new features

watchOS makes the already amazing Apple Watch smartwatch much better than ever before. The latest iteration of watchOS succeeds last year's watchOS 7. The public release of the watchOS 8 is due this fall. The exact date hasn't been revealed yet.

watchOS 8 features revealed: Take a look

With the watchOS 8, Apple Watch users get a new Mindfulness app, which is basically an extension of the Breathe app that lets users breathe throughout the day.

The Mindfulness app brings new animations and other features that help users to relax and stay healthy. watchOS 8 also brings capability to add portrait pictures as watchface on Apple Watch.

Apple Watch can already measure blood oxygen and heart rate, Apple announces that the Apple Watch’s Health app will be able to track respiratory rate from now and and also notify if it’s outside of normal patterns.

Apple announces new workout model for the Fitness app as well. From tai chi to pilates, Fitness app gets lots of new workout modes with the aim to keep you healthy and sound.

WatchOS 8 is also getting new features similar to iOS 15 such as focus mode, among others, and other features like next-hour precipitation alerts and support for car key support.

In addition, Apple announced iOS 15, iPad OS 15, and latest iteration of macOS as well. The company also announced several privacy features, and updates for AirPods.