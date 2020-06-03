Wearable shipments in India cross 4 million during Q1

Wearable shipment in India crossed over 4 million during Q1 in 2020. This has been reported by IDC giving a low-down on the categories as well. Last year, the segment recorded 2.3 million units during the January to March period. And for the same period in 2020, the segment has seen 80 percent growth. Also Read - Redmi Earbuds S Review: Xiaomi's budget true wireless earbuds does not surprise

Wearables include earphones, fitness band and the smartwatches. IDC says the earwear segment saw the biggest jump during this period. This mainly includes the truly wireless devices which have become affordable now. This drop in pricing has seen their demand increase, forcing brands to ship more units.

As you can see here, brands have shipped around 3 million units of earbuds. This is a big growth on the mere 0.8 million units shipped in 2019. The shipment of fitness bands has come down from 1.4 million to 1 million units. And finally, you have the smartwatch segment. Over here, brand have got 0.2 million units compared to 0.1 million last year.

Wearable brands in India

In terms of brands, boAt audio has 23.9 percent with its earwear products. While in terms of the truly wireless (TWS), Samsung leads the market. For fitness band, Xiaomi takes the top position. And in smartwatch you have Huami leading others like Fossil and Apple.

The market dynamics for TWS makes for an interesting read. But we’ve got to say entry of Xiaomi and Realme is going to offer a different picture in Q2. Both the companies have launched new TWS devices for under Rs 3,000. You have Buds Air Neo from Realme and Redmi Earbud S.

In terms of features, the Redmi Earbud S comes with automatic second connection, single and double use and a dedicated gaming mode. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 but lacks instant pairing. You will have to take the buds out of the case and manually pair via Bluetooth setting. In order to pair with a second device, you need to disconnect from the first, put the earbuds back in the charging case and pull them out again to start pairing. This might sound complicated but it is not in the real world.