French wearable maker Withings is looking forward to making the most of its competitor Fitbit’s falling popularity. The company will launch a new hybrid smartwatch called the Withings ScanWatch this year at CES 2020.

The Withings ScanWatch looks identical to its previous premium hybrid smartwatches. The watch features a circular dial and standard analogue hands, with a small PMOLED screen at the top for alerts. There is another subdial at the bottom for tracking step goal progress throughout the day. The bulk of new features actually come inside the watch.

Withings ScanWatch: What’s new?

The Withings ScanWatch has a new SPO2 sensor that can measure oxygen saturation. With a record of measuring your blood-oxygen levels, the ScanWatch can detect episodes of low blood-oxygen. This is useful to know if your oxygen levels are running low at times when you cannot pay attention, like during sleep. This condition is called sleep apnea.

However, the ScanWatch results are not conclusive, much like other wearables which offer the feature. The Watch can, however, detect the presence of depleting blood-oxygen levels and let you know. This way, you can know if you need to get the issue diagnosed professionally.

Another feature of the Withings ScanWatch is its ability to monitor atrial fibrillation and irregular heartbeats. A built-in sensor on the watch will periodically record your heart-rate readings. Further, the watch will prompt you when it detects an irregularity in the readings. During this scenario, the watch will also push you to calculate your electrocardiogram. Doing this will require users to place two fingers on the side-bezel for 30 seconds.

Withings has fixed what was wrong with earlier editions of their wearables, in the ScanWatch. There is a larger screen which lets you read its content more easily. Moreover, a button on the right side is now replaced by a rotate-able dial like the Apple Watch.

While the smartwatch-ish features exist, the ScanWatch is still an analogue watch that doesn’t need to be charged each day. The battery on the Withings ScanWatch will last for up to a month on a single charge. Expected to hit stores in Q2 2020, the watch could cost about USD 249 (about Rs 18,000) for the 38mm and USD 299 (about Rs 21,500) for the 42mm variant.