comscore Withings ScanWatch hybrid watch can detect sleep apnea | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Withings ScanWatch is a hybrid smartwatch that can detect sleep apnea
News

Withings ScanWatch is a hybrid smartwatch that can detect sleep apnea

Wearables

The brand is looking to kick start CES 2020 with the new watch, that has improved on areas where the brand has disappointed before.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 12:34 PM IST
Withings-ScanWatch-1

French wearable maker Withings is looking forward to making the most of its competitor Fitbit’s falling popularity. The company will launch a new hybrid smartwatch called the Withings ScanWatch this year at CES 2020.

Related Stories


The Withings ScanWatch looks identical to its previous premium hybrid smartwatches. The watch features a circular dial and standard analogue hands, with a small PMOLED screen at the top for alerts. There is another subdial at the bottom for tracking step goal progress throughout the day. The bulk of new features actually come inside the watch.

Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

Withings ScanWatch: What’s new?

The Withings ScanWatch has a new SPO2 sensor that can measure oxygen saturation. With a record of measuring your blood-oxygen levels, the ScanWatch can detect episodes of low blood-oxygen. This is useful to know if your oxygen levels are running low at times when you cannot pay attention, like during sleep. This condition is called sleep apnea.

However, the ScanWatch results are not conclusive, much like other wearables which offer the feature. The Watch can, however, detect the presence of depleting blood-oxygen levels and let you know. This way, you can know if you need to get the issue diagnosed professionally.

Another feature of the Withings ScanWatch is its ability to monitor atrial fibrillation and irregular heartbeats. A built-in sensor on the watch will periodically record your heart-rate readings. Further, the watch will prompt you when it detects an irregularity in the readings. During this scenario, the watch will also push you to calculate your electrocardiogram. Doing this will require users to place two fingers on the side-bezel for 30 seconds.

Withings has fixed what was wrong with earlier editions of their wearables, in the ScanWatch. There is a larger screen which lets you read its content more easily. Moreover, a button on the right side is now replaced by a rotate-able dial like the Apple Watch.

Best budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy right now in India

Also Read

Best budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy right now in India

While the smartwatch-ish features exist, the ScanWatch is still an analogue watch that doesn’t need to be charged each day. The battery on the Withings ScanWatch will last for up to a month on a single charge. Expected to hit stores in Q2 2020, the watch could cost about USD 249 (about Rs 18,000) for the 38mm and USD 299 (about Rs 21,500) for the 42mm variant.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 12:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India
News
Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India
Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C

News

Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 sports 10th generation Intel chips, 5G

News

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 sports 10th generation Intel chips, 5G

Lenovo announces 3 machines ahead of CES 2020, and more

News

Lenovo announces 3 machines ahead of CES 2020, and more

OnePlus 8 Lite prototype leaks, shows triple rear camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 Lite prototype leaks, shows triple rear camera setup

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India

Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 sports 10th generation Intel chips, 5G

Lenovo announces 3 machines ahead of CES 2020, and more

OnePlus 8 Lite prototype leaks, shows triple rear camera setup

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Withings ScanWatch can detect sleep apnea in users

Wearables

Withings ScanWatch can detect sleep apnea in users
Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C

News

Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C
CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched

News

CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched
Dell Latitude 9510, Dell XPS 13 laptops with 10th gen Intel core processors launched: Price, features

News

Dell Latitude 9510, Dell XPS 13 laptops with 10th gen Intel core processors launched: Price, features
Samsung Sero TV flips along with your smartphone

News

Samsung Sero TV flips along with your smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite और Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन 50,000 रुपये की कीमत में हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Vivo का एक नया 5G फोन Geekbench पर दिखाई दिया, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Huawei P40 में होगा ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप, कुछ ऐसा होगा कैमरा मॉड्यूल

लेनोवो ने 'थिंकस्मार्ट व्यू' की घोषणा की, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

रियलमी ने 2019 में Realme 5 सीरीज के 55 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन बेचें

News

Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India
News
Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India
Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C

News

Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C
HP Elite Dragonfly G2 sports 10th generation Intel chips, 5G

News

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 sports 10th generation Intel chips, 5G
Lenovo announces 3 machines ahead of CES 2020, and more

News

Lenovo announces 3 machines ahead of CES 2020, and more
OnePlus 8 Lite prototype leaks, shows triple rear camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 Lite prototype leaks, shows triple rear camera setup