Apple today hosted the Worldwide Developers' Conference or WWDC 2022. At the event Apple announced the watchOS 9, which is the successor to watchOS 8 that was launched last year. Apple is bringing a host of new features to Apple Watch Series with watchOS 9.

WatchOS 9 update: New Features

New Watch Faces

Apple is bringing four new watch faces to watchOS. The list includes Astronomy, Lunar Calendar, Play Joy and Metropolitan.

Podcast app

Apple is also bringing a new Podcast app to watchOS 9 that will let users search and listen to their favourite podcasts on the Apple Watch.

Running

On the fitness front, Apple is bringing three new metrics to running mode.

Sleep Stages

Apple is bringing Sleep Stages to its Sleep app that will use data from accelerometer and Apple Watch Series’ heart rate sensors to inform users how much time they spent in each sleep stage. This feature is also available in Apple’s Health app.

A-Fib History

This feature will enable Apple Watch users to track how much time users spent in A-Fib or Atrial Fibrillation, which can then be used by users to detect a potentially dangerous heart condition. Users can also share the data recorded by the app in the form of a PDF file for diagnosis. This feature will arrive in Apple Watch based on FDA approval.

Medication app

With watchOS 9, Apple has introduced a new Medications app that is aimed at helping users keep a track of all their medications, vitamins and supplements. This app will also notify users to take their medication as per their set schedule. Users can also use their iPhones’ cameras to scan medication and add it to the list in watchOS 9’s Medication app.

The list doesn’t end there. Users can use watchOS 9’s Medication app to know and study that various medications have with one another and food and beverages such as alcohol. The app will also suggest ways to prevent this interaction.

At WWDC 2022, Apple also announced that its Fitness app will now be available to all iPhone users running the iOS 16.