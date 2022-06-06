comscore Apple announces watchOS 9 update at WWDC 2022, check details
News

WWDC 2022: Apple announces watchOS 9

Wearables

Apple, at its Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) 2022 announced the watchOS 8 successor, that is, watchOS 9, here's everything we know about it so far.

Apple-watch-series-7-1200

Apple today hosted the Worldwide Developers’ Conference or WWDC 2022. At the event Apple announced the watchOS 9, which is the successor to watchOS 8 that was launched last year. Apple is bringing a host of new features to Apple Watch Series with watchOS 9. Also Read - WWDC 2022: Apple announces iOS 16 for iPhones

WatchOS 9 update: New Features

New Watch Faces Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: The 13-inch MacBook Pro might not launch tonight as expected

Apple is bringing four new watch faces to watchOS. The list includes Astronomy, Lunar Calendar, Play Joy and Metropolitan. Also Read - Future Apple iPhones may officially upgrade to the USB Type-C: Here's why

Podcast app

Apple is also bringing a new Podcast app to watchOS 9 that will let users search and listen to their favourite podcasts on the Apple Watch.

Running

On the fitness front, Apple is bringing three new metrics to running mode.

Sleep Stages

Apple is bringing Sleep Stages to its Sleep app that will use data from accelerometer and Apple Watch Series’ heart rate sensors to inform users how much time they spent in each sleep stage. This feature is also available in Apple’s Health app.

A-Fib History

This feature will enable Apple Watch users to track how much time users spent in A-Fib or Atrial Fibrillation, which can then be used by users to detect a potentially dangerous heart condition. Users can also share the data recorded by the app in the form of a PDF file for diagnosis. This feature will arrive in Apple Watch based on FDA approval.

Medication app

With watchOS 9, Apple has introduced a new Medications app that is aimed at helping users keep a track of all their medications, vitamins and supplements. This app will also notify users to take their medication as per their set schedule. Users can also use their iPhones’ cameras to scan medication and add it to the list in watchOS 9’s Medication app.

The list doesn’t end there. Users can use watchOS 9’s Medication app to know and study that various medications have with one another and food and beverages such as alcohol. The app will also suggest ways to prevent this interaction.

At WWDC 2022, Apple also announced that its Fitness app will now be available to all iPhone users running the iOS 16.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 6, 2022 11:36 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 6, 2022 11:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS, more
News
WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS, more
iOS 16 announced

Mobiles

iOS 16 announced

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip launch might get delayed

News

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip launch might get delayed

Elon Musk threatens of walking away from $44 billion Twitter deal: Here s why

News

Elon Musk threatens of walking away from $44 billion Twitter deal: Here s why

Maruti Suzuki India to Kia: Check top 5 best-selling car brands in India

Photo Gallery

Maruti Suzuki India to Kia: Check top 5 best-selling car brands in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple announces watchOS 9

WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS, more

iOS 16 announced

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip launch might get delayed

Elon Musk threatens of walking away from $44 billion Twitter deal: Here s why

What to expect at WWDC 2022

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more

News

How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more
WhatsApp's upcoming undo button will allow you to recover accidentally deleted chats

News

WhatsApp's upcoming undo button will allow you to recover accidentally deleted chats
Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon

News

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon
Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more

News

Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999