Xiaomi Band 7 launched: All you need to know
News

Xiaomi Band 7 launched with an Always-on-Display and 120 sports modes

Wearables

Xiaomi has launched its latest smart wearable on the market. The Xiaomi Band 7 comes with features like Always-On-Display and 120 sports modes.

Xiaomi Band 7 featured

Xiaomi took wraps off its Smart Band 7. The all-new Xiaomi Band 7 comes with a larger display, over 120 sports modes, and has Xiaomi’s proprietary XiaoAI assistant. There’s also another version of the smart band called the Xiaomi Band 7 NFC, which evidently comes with the NFC support for one-tap payments. Let’s take a look at the smart band’s features and its pricing. Also Read - Huawei ends its partnership with Leica after Xiaomi-Leica deal

Xiaomi Band 7 Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi Band 7 carries forward the design of the predecessor Xiaomi Band 6, with its AMOLED screen and colored straps. However, the size of the screen has gotten bigger. Band 7 has a 1.62-inch AMOLED panel with 192 x 490 pixels resolution. For comparison, the Band 6 has a 1.56-inch screen with 152 x 486 pixels resolution. Also Read - Xiaomi Smart Band 7 retail box leaked: All you need to know

Xiaomi Band 7 Also Read - Xiaomi announces its partnership with Leica for the release of a flagship phone in July

Although the screen has gotten bigger, the PPI remains the same as the Band 6 i.e. 326 PPI. The brightness is a little improved to 500 nits. It has various band faces and also has the dynamic Mars wallpaper similar to the one available for phones on MIUI 13. It also has Always-On-Display support.

The smart band comes with 120 sports modes including four professional modes. It also has features like data analysis and all-around guidance. The Xiaomi Band 7 also comes with a SpO2 sensor that now runs all day and alerts users if the blood oxygen level goes below 90%.

It features Stress monitoring, Heart rate tracking, Female health tracking, and PAI(Personal Activity Intelligence). The wearable also has sleep tracking support with detailed data including the sleep breathing quality, nap time, and REM details.

There’s Xiaomi’s own XiaoAI assistant on the wearable that will help you in performing certain tasks. It packs a 180mAh battery and is said to offer up to 15 days of battery on moderate usage. It will last for up to 9 days on heavy usage. Just like the predecessor, this one too comes with magnetic charging support and it is expected to take around 2 hours to charge fully.

Xiaomi Band 7 Price and Colors

Xiaomi Band 7 is priced at CNY 249(roughly Rs. 2,895) for the non-NFC variant. The NFC variant costs CNY 299(roughly Rs. 3,475). It is available in multiple strap options including Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, and White.

The India launch date of the smart band is yet to be known, but it should arrive in the next couple of months in the region.

Published Date: May 25, 2022 10:57 AM IST
  • Published Date: May 25, 2022 10:57 AM IST

