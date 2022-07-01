Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Band 7 in the Chinese and European markets with upgrades like a bigger display, more watch faces, and improved health tracking. However, the smart band didn’t offer a visual overhaul and featured the same design as the predecessor. Now, its pro version is slated to debut with a better design and more features. Xiaomi has now confirmed the release date of the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro and it’s set to arrive early next month. Also Read - Xiaomi 12S Ultra comes with a 1-inch type sensor, but should it really matter to you?

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro Launch date

The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro will debut on July 4, that's the same day when the Xiaomi 12S series is debuting. It appears that Xiaomi wants to propel the smart band to be used along with the flagship 12S phones.

It is worth noting that both the smart band and the phone will be launched only in China as of now. But we can expect a global arrival in the next couple of months of the launch.

Here’s what to expect from the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro

The Band 7 Pro will offer a bigger display and a better overall specs sheet. It could arrive with a GPS feature, which isn’t available in the vanilla Band 7. But that’s just a rumor, so readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Although most of the wearable’s details are under wraps, a teaser video on the company’s Weibo has given out its design. It confirms the stretched-out display of the smart band and the new watch face.

It will come with a rectangular display that’s similar to the Redmi Band Pro. But this one looks more premium. Previously, we learned that the smart band could arrive as a rebranded version of the yet-to-launch Amazfit Band 2022.

The Amazfit band is said to come with a 194 x 368 resolution display, 234mAh battery, NFC, and GPS support. That said, we can expect similar specs on the upcoming Xiaomi Band 7 Pro.

Since the release is just a few days ahead, we don’t have to wait for too long until we see the smart band in full glory.

Its vanilla model, the Xiaomi Band 7 a.k.a Mi Band 7 was launched recently with a 1.62-inch AMOLED display. It has support for Always-on-Display, and 100 new watch faces. It features 110+ sports modes, a SpO2 sensor, continuous Heart rate monitoring, and a Data Analysis feature.

If you want to know what’s changed over its predecessor – the Mi Band 6, you can read our story on the five notable differences between the two.