Xiaomi Band 7 to launch alongside Redmi Note 11T series on May 24

Xiaomi has confirmed that it is going to launch its latest fitness smart band Mi Band 7 on coming Tuesday. Xiaomi, via a Weibo post, has revealed that the Mi Band 7 will launch in China on May 24 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST) along with the Redmi Note 11T series on the same day.

The Mi Band 7 will succeed the Mi Band 6, that was launched globally in 2021 with largest ever display and some new features. Mi Band 7 is expected to feature a 1.62-inch AMOLED display, which is marginally bigger than Mi Smart Band 6 which was launched last year.

Mi Band 7 will come in multiple color options for the bands such as white, blue, green, pink, orange, and classic black.

Other features on the band will likely include heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring (SpO2) and energy expenditure monitoring (calorie count), in addition to features like step counting, weather alerts and more.

Meanwhile, Mi Band 6 offers a bigger and brighter screen and also provides better and smarter features when compared to the Mi Band 5. The newly launched fitness band comes packed with a full screen 1.56-inch AMOLED display with support for 60+ built-in band display options.

The fitness bands offer several health features including SpO2 tracking or blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, respirator tracking, heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, breathing exercise, female health tracking, among others.

Similar to the previous generation fitness bands, the Mi Band 6 brings support for 30 different fitness modes including basketball, boxing, walking, running, HIIT, core training, Zumba, pilates, badminton and many more. It also offers features such as 50-meter water resistance, Automatic stroke recognition, longer battery life, magnetic charging support, and more.