Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS earbuds with ANC, wireless charging launched: Price, specs

Xiaomi Mi FlipBuds Pro TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds have been launched in China. The new earbuds feature a Qualcomm audio chip and active noise cancellation (ANC). The ANC is claimed to tone down the ambient noise to 40dB. The new Mi FlipBuds Pro also features a dual transparency mode and has fast charging support.

Xiaomi Mi FlipBuds Pro price

The all-new FlipBuds Pro has been priced in China at CNY 799 (around Rs 9,100). The earbuds will go on sale in the country starting May 21. The Chinese OEM hasn’t provided any detail regarding the earbuds availability in the international market.

Xiaomi Mi FlipBuds Pro specs, features

The Xiaomi Mi FlipBuds Pro feature 11mm super dynamic drivers with an impedance of 16 ohm. The earbuds sport three microphones for advanced noise cancellation. It offers three distinct noise cancellation modes that include Daily mode, Office mode, and Air Travel mode. The daily mode is said to block ambient noise, while the office mode can reduce moderate sounds like computer operations and air-conditioning motors. Meanwhile, the air travel mode is said to reduce the low-frequency audio of an aircraft and maintain the balance of ear pressure.

The earbuds equip a Qualcomm QCC5151 chip that promises a clear audio input through the inbuilt microphones and filters surrounding sound. The earphones have low latency as well for gamers and support touch gestures. It features a dual device smart connection feature that will enable users to connect the earbuds with two devices simultaneously. The Flipbuds Pro from Xiaomi supports aptX Adaptive Dynamic Codec Protocol as well courtesy of the Qualcomm chip.

Xiaomi has not provided any information regarding the battery capacity, however, the company did cite the earbuds to offer 28 hours of backup with ANC turned off, and 22 hours of battery life with the ANC turned on and used with the case. The FlipBuds Pro is rated to deliver up to 7 hours backup on a single charge and 5 hours backup when ANC is in use. It comes with an oval-shaped USB-C charging case that supports Qi wireless charging. The stem design on the earbuds looks like Apple Airpods. Connectivity options include- Bluetooth v5.2, Bluetooth Low Energy, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, and SPP.