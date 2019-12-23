comscore Xiaomi smartwatch up for crowdfunding: Price, features | BGR India
News

Xiaomi Haylou smartwatch announced: Price, features and more

Wearables

The new Haylou smartwatch by Xiaomi is up for crowdfunding. It runs a custom-designed operating system and offers up to 14 days of battery life.

  Published: December 23, 2019 1:26 PM IST
xiaomi-smartwatch-crowdfund-1

Xiaomi is largely known for its value-for-money smartphones. But the Chinese technology giant has some major products beyond that. The latest product is a Xiaomi smartwatch, called Haylou, which is up on the Youpin crowdfunding platform.

The new Xiaomi smartwatch has a similar design to its predecessor. It launched back in October this year, and was up for crowdfunding with a price tag of CNY 99 (Rs 1,000 approximately). At the time of filing this story, the company has been able to raise over CNY 10 million, MyDrivers reports.

Xiaomi Haylou smartwatch features, specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the new Haylou smartwatch features a 1.3-inch TFT LCD screen. It features240x240 pixels resolution, and a wide NTSC color range. Under the hood is the built-in Sleep and activity tracking sensors. These collect data such as kilometers, speed, steps, calories and all movements related to sports activities. It also measures the heart-rate in real-time, and can warn users when there is an abnormal frequency.

Xiaomi Mi Watch with 1.78-inch AMOLED display, WearOS platform launched in China

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Watch with 1.78-inch AMOLED display, WearOS platform launched in China

The Xiaomi Haylou smartwatch also has smart notifications such as call reminders, activity reminders, sedentary reminders, breath training, alarm clock, among others. It also suggests training programs and has nine tracking modes. These depend upon exercises such as walking, running, hiking, cycling, treadmill, fitness, mountain climbing, spinning bike and yoga.

It also has an automatic sleep monitoring sensor, which can analyze and record users’ sleep habits at night. When they get inadequate sleep or awake times that can let you understand the quality of sleep, and help adjust sleep practices.

The wearable offers IP68 certification that makes it resistant to dust, rain, splashing, and accidental submersion. It’s also resistant to high temperatures and impacts. Xiaomi has not given details about the operating system that this device runs on. It is, however, rumored to have a custom-designed operating system.

Xiaomi smartwatch, Xiaomi smartwatch announcedThe Haylou smartwatch has TPU wristband and supports Bluetooth 4.2. It features dimensions of 40.9×35.7×11.6 mm, and weighs only 34 grams. The fitness watch provides a 210mAh battery, which as per company claims, can last up to 14 days on a single charge.

The smartwatch will be available in two colors: Black and Silver. The product is now up for open sale in China at CNY 119 (Rs 1,200 approximately). Unfortunately, the current system language of the watch is only available in Chinese, although with a future update it is expected to have an English interface.

  Published Date: December 23, 2019 1:26 PM IST

