Xiaomi's Redmi Smartwatch could launch soon; check details | BGR India
News

Xiaomi is working on its own Redmi Smartwatch, could launch soon

Wearables

The highly anticipated Redmi Smartwatch is likely to release in August.

  • Published: July 31, 2020 1:50 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Watch 4

Xiaomi Mi Watch

At the beginning of 2019, Xiaomi announced that its popular line of Redmi devices would become a sub-brand with its own products, in the style of the situation between Huawei and its sub-brand, Honor. Initially, Redmi, for its part, focused on the launch of affordable mobile phones, but gradually expanded its reach into new market segments. Now, Redmi is ready to fill a new segment with the upcoming launch of its first smart wearable, which may be called the Redmi Smartwatch Also Read - Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips launching in August, tipped to be cheap

Redmi’s first smartwatch is on the way

A few months ago, the company launched its first wearable device, Redmi Band. This smart band will make its debut in the international markets under the name of Xiaomi Mi Band 4C. Now, for those who don’t like the smart band format and prefer something closer to a watch’s design, the company is planning to launch the Redmi Smartwatch soon, according to the leaker Digital Chat Station. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing and specifications

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

To recall, this is not the first time we have heard rumors about a Redmi Smartwatch. In November last year, after the Xiaomi Mi Watch launch, Redmi general manager Lu Weibing hinted at the new wearable. Weibing took to his Weibo account shortly after the launch and asked his followers if they expected the launch of a possible Redmi ‘watch’ in the future. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 sale at 12pm via Amazon; check price, features and specifications

This announcement was followed by the certification of a new Redmi product with the model number HMSH01GE in January. As it was revealed in the listing, the product got certified with a “Smartwatch” moniker. Now, it seems that the development of the first Redmi smartwatch has been completed, and it is ready to hit the market.

Xiaomi to launch Mi Beard Trimmer successor on August 6; check details



Xiaomi to launch Mi Beard Trimmer successor on August 6; check details

As of today, we have no idea what the Redmi Watch / Redmi Smartwatch will look like or its features. However, it is likely to be an affordable product. Moreover, its price should be below in comparison to the Xiaomi Mi Watch. There are rumors that Redmi will launch a new phone powered by the Dimensity 1000+ processor in August. So, there is a chance that the first Redmi Smartwatch will be announced at the same event.



  • Published Date: July 31, 2020 1:50 PM IST

