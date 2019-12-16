comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 3i goes on open sale in India: 5 features you should know
Xiaomi Mi Band 3i goes on open sale in India for first time: Price in India, offers, features

The top features of the Xiaomi Mi Band 3i are OLED touch display, up to 20 days battery life, activity tracking, 5ATM certification, and more.

  • Updated: December 16, 2019 12:14 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 3i

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i was launched in India last month. The fitness tracker is now available for purchase via Flipkart and Mi.com. The top five features of the Xiaomi Mi Band 3i are OLED touch display, up to 20 days battery life, activity tracking, 5ATM (50 meters) certification, and call and message notifications on wrist. Xiaomi’s latest Mi band is the successor to the Mi Band HRX, and comes with an affordable price tag.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i: Price in India, launch offers

The Mi Band 3i from Xiaomi comes with a price tag of Rs 1,299. As for the offers, you can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Customers can also get 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. There is also a no-cost EMI option. You can now purchase the fitness band via Xiaomi’s online store and Flipkart.

Mi Band 3i: Specifications, features

The Mi Band 3i is a sequel to the Mi Band HRX. It is specially made for India, and brings in some key upgrades. The fitness wearable features a touch-sensitive OLED display. You now get a 0.78-inch display with touch support. This is as opposed to 0.42-inch screen on the Mi Band HRX. The battery capacity has also been bumped from 70mAh to 110mAh. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Band 3i can deliver up to 20 days of battery life on a single charge.

Talking about fitness features, the Mi Band 3i from Xiaomi can track the number of steps taken, distance walked, calories burned and more. You can also see app notifications right on the fitness band’s display. These include WhatsApp, Instagram, Text Messages, and incoming call alerts. There is a new “Find Device” option, which lets you find the smartphone that is paired with the band. The Mi Band 3i also comes with 5ATM (50 meters) certification for water and dust resistance.

Sadly, there is no support for heart rate monitoring. The fitness band also offers weather forecast for the next 3 days, timely alarms and event reminders. What’s more, it can even track your quality of sleep. It connects via Bluetooth 4.2 BLE, and supports Android smartphones running on Android 4.4 and above. You can also use it with your iPhone running on iOS 9 and above.

  • Published Date: December 16, 2019 12:06 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 16, 2019 12:14 PM IST

