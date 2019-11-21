comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 3i launched in India: Price, features
Xiaomi Mi Band 3i with AMOLED touch display, 20 days battery life launched: Price in India, specifications

Xiaomi has expanded its fitness portfolio in India with the launch of Mi Band 3i. It comes with up to 20 days battery life and more.

  Published: November 21, 2019 12:38 PM IST
Xiaomi is not just the top smartphone vendor in India, it has also shipped more wearable devices in the country. This is based on the latest data from research firm Canalys for Q2, 2019. Xiaomi has a market share of 39 percent. Now, expanding its portfolio of fitness-centric products, Xiaomi Mi Band 3i has been launched in India. Here is all you need to know about it.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i price and availability

The new fitness band from Xiaomi will be available for Rs 1,299. You can pre-order it from the company website (https://store.mi.com/in/item/3194600013), and shipping starts from December 10. 

Specifications and features

The Mi Band 3i is the successor to the Mi Band HRX. It is specially made for India, and brings in some key upgrades. You now get a 0.78-inch AMOLED display with touch support. This is as opposed to 0.42-inch screen on the Mi Band HRX. The battery capacity has also been bumped from 70mAh to 110mAh. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Band 3i can offer battery life of up to 20 days on full charge.

Talking about fitness features, it can track number of steps taken, distance walked, calories burned and more. You can also see app notifications right on the band’s display. These include WhatsApp, Instagram, Text Messages, and incoming call alerts. There is a new “Find Device” option which lets you find the smartphone that is paired with the band. The Mi Band 3i also comes with 5ATM (50 meters) certification for water and dust resistance. Sadly, there is no support for heart rate monitoring.

The fitness band also offers weather forecast for the next 3 days, timely alarms and event reminders. What’s more, it can even track your quality of sleep. It connects via Bluetooth 4.2 BLE, and supports Android smartphones running on Android 4.4 and above. You can also use it with your iPhone running on iOS 9 and above.

  Published Date: November 21, 2019 12:38 PM IST

