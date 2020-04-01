Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and 3 update rolls out laptop unlock feature

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi has just rolled out a new update for its Mi Band fitness tracker lineup. This new update brings an interesting new feature to the table. The feature allows Xiaomi Mi Band users to unlock their laptops with the help of the fitness tracker. The report outlining this roll-out stated that this feature is only available for Indian users at the time of writing. In addition, the company also shared some more details about the feature. First up, the laptop unlocking feature only supports Windows 10-powered laptops at the time of writing. Let’s dig further for more details regarding the new feature.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 new update details

According to a report from TizenHelp.com, this new feature is only available on Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3. Older Mi Band fitness trackers will not get this feature. It is likely that this feature makes use of the touch interaction on the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and 3 display. It is also worth noting that this feature works without the need of any third-party app on your smartphone. Earlier, users could get a somewhat similar feature with the help of several third party Mi Band apps.

However, the report did not clarify how the feature works in practice. This is because users can use a similar feature with the help of “Dynamic lock” on Windows 10 and the “Smart Lock” feature on Android. Users can use this Bluetooth-based feature to set paired devices to automatically lock and lock their devices. In addition, the report also revealed that this Xiaomi Mi Band 4 update improves the step counter on the fitness band.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and 3 users need to update the firmware of their wearable to use this new feature. Beyond this, this update also introduced Apple ID support to sign-in and sync the tracking data. The update brings the Mi Fit version up to 4.0.17 and Band firmware version to v1.0.9.42 from v1.0.9.34. If the update is currently not available on your device then don’t worry, it is likely to roll out in the coming days.