The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will go on flash sale in India again today at 1:00PM. The company’s latest fitness tracker is priced at Rs 2,299 in the country. Customers will be able to purchase the wearable via Amazon India and Mi.com. Xiaomi is offering the device in black, blue, maroon and orange colors. To recall, Xiaomi launched its Mi Band 4 in India earlier this month. It is a sequel to the Mi Band 3 fitness wearable.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features

The recently launched Mi Band 4 features a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D touch display. It supports 120 x 240 pixels resolution. This touch display is 39.9 percent bigger than the one on the Mi Band 3. The newly launched Mi band 4 is compatible with all the straps you bought for your Mi Band 3. The fitness tracker is 5 ATM rated.

It can reportedly identify a bunch of swimming strokes. These include freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly. The Mi band comes with a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities while on-the-move. Additionally, the band can monitor physical activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking.

The Chinese company is offering the fitness band in 512KB RAM, and up to 16MB storage option. There is also a 135mAh battery under the hood. The company claims the device can last up to 20 days on a single charge. Additionally, it also takes less than two hours to fully charge the wearable, as per Xiaomi. Interestingly, users can find their smartphone or switch the music track with one tap with the Mi Band 4.

Similarly, Mi Band users will also be able to check live weather and stock updates. There is also a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. In terms of connectivity, the fitness tracker offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. The wearable is compatible with handsets running Android 4.4 or iOS 9 and above.