comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sale in India today at 1PM: Price, availability, features
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Xiaomi Mi Band 4 flash sale in India today at 1PM: Check price, availability, features
News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 flash sale in India today at 1PM: Check price, availability, features

Wearables

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299 in India. Xiaomi is offering the device in black, blue, maroon and orange colors. Read on to know more about the latest fitness tracker from the company.

  • Published: September 30, 2019 12:46 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review (4)

Mi Band 4 Music feature

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will go on flash sale in India again today at 1:00PM. The company’s latest fitness tracker is priced at Rs 2,299 in the country. Customers will be able to purchase the wearable via Amazon India and Mi.com. Xiaomi is offering the device in black, blue, maroon and orange colors. To recall, Xiaomi launched its Mi Band 4 in India earlier this month. It is a sequel to the Mi Band 3 fitness wearable.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features

The recently launched Mi Band 4 features a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D touch display. It supports 120 x 240 pixels resolution. This touch display is 39.9 percent bigger than the one on the Mi Band 3. The newly launched Mi band 4 is compatible with all the straps you bought for your Mi Band 3. The fitness tracker is 5 ATM rated.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 update rolling out with a bunch of new watch faces

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 update rolling out with a bunch of new watch faces

It can reportedly identify a bunch of swimming strokes. These include freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly. The Mi band comes with a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities while on-the-move. Additionally, the band can monitor physical activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The Chinese company is offering the fitness band in 512KB RAM, and up to 16MB storage option. There is also a 135mAh battery under the hood. The company claims the device can last up to 20 days on a single charge. Additionally, it also takes less than two hours to fully charge the wearable, as per Xiaomi. Interestingly, users can find their smartphone or switch the music track with one tap with the Mi Band 4.

Similarly, Mi Band users will also be able to check live weather and stock updates. There is also a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. In terms of connectivity, the fitness tracker offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. The wearable is compatible with handsets running Android 4.4 or iOS 9 and above.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 30, 2019 12:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Smart TVs
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 flash sale in India today at 1PM

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 flash sale in India today at 1PM

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

News

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

News

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

News

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

Most Popular

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Poco F1 for Rs 13,499: Check details, specifications

Deals

Xiaomi Poco F1 for Rs 13,499: Check details, specifications
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 flash sale in India today at 1PM

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 flash sale in India today at 1PM
Best Mobile Phone Under 30000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 30000
Top 10 smartphone deals from Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days

Deals

Top 10 smartphone deals from Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days
Flipkart Big Billion Days: Motorola Smart TV, Xiaomi Mi Smart TVs go on sale today

Smart TVs

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Motorola Smart TV, Xiaomi Mi Smart TVs go on sale today

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone ने लॉन्च किया नया 45 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Asus ROG Phone 2 भारत में अब 8 अक्टूबर को सेल पर आएगा, इस कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ खरीदें

Diwali With Mi : शाओमी का दिवाली धमाका, दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएंगे तीन नए स्मार्ट टीवी, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale Live: नए Smart TV को खरीदने का बेस्ट टाइम, पुराने CRT TV को 2 हजार रुपये में एक्सचेंज करें

Asus ROG Phone 2 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल हिट, रात में ही हुआ आउट ऑफ स्टॉक, जानें खासियत

News

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Smart TVs
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

News

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions
Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

News

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more
Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

News

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now
Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon

News

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon