Xiaomi Mi Band 4 now also available via Flipkart in India

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 on Flipkart has been priced same at Rs 2,299, just like Amazon India.

  • Published: May 19, 2020 12:53 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions (8)

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 built-in theme.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is now available on Flipkart e-commerce portal as well. The Mi Smart Band 4 was launched last year in September as Amazon India exclusive, but now consumers will also be able to buy it from Flipkart in India. The Mi Band 4 on Flipkart has been priced same at Rs 2,299, just like Amazon. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online: Report

To recall, Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is a successor to the Mi Band 3 fitness tracker. Some of the key highlights of the Mi Band 4 are six-axis accelerometer sensor, a big battery, colored AMOLED display and more. The wearable is priced at Rs 2,299 in India on both Amazon India and Flipkart. It is also available through Xiaomi Mi Home stores and mi.com. Also Read - शाओमी के अपकमिंग Redmi 10X स्मार्टफोन 8GB रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi Band 4: Specifications, features

The Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D touch display. It supports 120 x 240 pixels resolution. This touch display is 39.9 percent bigger than the one on the Mi Band 3. The newly launched Mi band 4 is compatible with all the straps you bought for your Mi Band 3. You can also read our full review of the Mi Band 4. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 pre-order offer with wireless powerbank ends soon

The Mi band comes with a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities while on-the-move. Additionally, the band can monitor physical activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking. Moreover, the fitness tracker is 5 ATM rated. It can reportedly identify a bunch of swimming strokes. These include freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Xiaomi is offering the fitness band with 512KB RAM, and up to 16MB storage option. There is also a 135mAh battery under the hood. The company claims can deliver 20 days of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, it also takes less than two hours to fully charge the wearable.

Moreover, users can find their smartphone or switch the music track with one tap. Similarly, Mi Band users will also be able to check live weather and stock updates. There is also a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. It offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. The fitness tracker is also compatible with phones running Android 4.4 or iOS 9 and above.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 19, 2020 12:53 PM IST

