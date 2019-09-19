comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sale date revealed: Price, review, features and more
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sold out in India; next sale date announced
News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sold out in India; next sale date announced

Wearables

The new Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is the successor to the Mi Band 3. It comes with big upgrades like a color display and more.

  • Published: September 19, 2019 4:32 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review feature

Xiaomi’s new Mi Band 4 went on sale for the first time today. But at the time of filing this story, the fitness wearable is already out of stock. But if you’re planning on getting your hands on it, here’s some news for you. Xiaomi has revealed the next Mi Band 4 sale date.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sale details

Xiaomi reveals that the Mi Band 4 will be available next on September 28. The sale will kick off at 1:00PM. The wearable costs Rs 2,299 and will be available via Amazon India and the Mi India website. Xiaomi however didn’t reveal how many units sold during the first sale.

Features, specifications

The Mi Band 4 initially launched in China, and comes with big upgrades when compared to the Mi Band 3. Features include a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D touch display. The touch display is 39.9 percent bigger, but the Mi band 4 is compatible with all the straps you bought for your Mi Band 3.

Xiaomi is offering the fitness band with 512KB RAM, and 16MB of storage. There is also a 135mAh battery under the hood. The company claims can deliver 20 days of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, it also takes less than two hours to fully charge the wearable.

The Mi band comes with a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities while on-the-move. Additionally, the band can monitor physical activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking. Moreover, the fitness tracker is 5 ATM rated. It can reportedly identify a bunch of swimming strokes. These include freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.

Moreover, users can find their smartphone or switch the music track with one tap. Similarly, Mi Band users will also be able to check live weather and stock updates. There is also a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. It offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. The fitness tracker is also compatible with phones running Android 4.4 or iOS 9 and above.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 19, 2019 4:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 next sale date announced
Wearables
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 next sale date announced
Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report

News

Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report

Apple Music comes to Amazon Echo devices in India

News

Apple Music comes to Amazon Echo devices in India

TV prices to dip by 3-4 percent as government scraps import duty

Smart TVs

TV prices to dip by 3-4 percent as government scraps import duty

Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and more

Smart TVs

Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and more

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report

Apple Music comes to Amazon Echo devices in India

Samsung Galaxy A70s to launch in India this month

Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25: Check expected specs

Airtel Xstream Stick hands-on pictures show the new streaming dongle

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 next sale date announced

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 next sale date announced
Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report

News

Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report
Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and more

Smart TVs

Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and more
Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25: Check expected specs

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25: Check expected specs
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sale in India today via Amazon.in: Check price, features

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sale in India today via Amazon.in: Check price, features

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale के दौरान Samsung Galaxy S9+ मिलेगा आधे दाम पर

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 की अगली सेल 28 सितंबर को, इस कीमत के साथ खरीदें

Infinix Hot 8 अब 3 दिन बाद 23 सितंबर को बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और खासियत

Realme 5 को ऑनलाइन खरीदने का अच्छा मौका, ओपन सेल का आखिरी दिन आज

OnePlus Tv में प्री-लोडेड आएगा ZEE5 ऐप, दोनों कंपनियों के बीच हुई पार्टनरशिप


News

Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report
News
Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report
Apple Music comes to Amazon Echo devices in India

News

Apple Music comes to Amazon Echo devices in India
Samsung Galaxy A70s to launch in India this month

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s to launch in India this month
Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25: Check expected specs

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25: Check expected specs
Airtel Xstream Stick hands-on pictures show the new streaming dongle

News

Airtel Xstream Stick hands-on pictures show the new streaming dongle