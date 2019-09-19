Xiaomi’s new Mi Band 4 went on sale for the first time today. But at the time of filing this story, the fitness wearable is already out of stock. But if you’re planning on getting your hands on it, here’s some news for you. Xiaomi has revealed the next Mi Band 4 sale date.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sale details

Xiaomi reveals that the Mi Band 4 will be available next on September 28. The sale will kick off at 1:00PM. The wearable costs Rs 2,299 and will be available via Amazon India and the Mi India website. Xiaomi however didn’t reveal how many units sold during the first sale.

Mi fans, thank you for the amazing response to the all-new #MiSmartBand4! We’re stoked to share that the next sale is right around the corner. Get notified for the next sale on 28th Sep at 1 PM: https://t.co/dk2fqSl1uu pic.twitter.com/LsDoe9MyiQ — Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) September 19, 2019

Features, specifications

The Mi Band 4 initially launched in China, and comes with big upgrades when compared to the Mi Band 3. Features include a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D touch display. The touch display is 39.9 percent bigger, but the Mi band 4 is compatible with all the straps you bought for your Mi Band 3.

Xiaomi is offering the fitness band with 512KB RAM, and 16MB of storage. There is also a 135mAh battery under the hood. The company claims can deliver 20 days of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, it also takes less than two hours to fully charge the wearable.

The Mi band comes with a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities while on-the-move. Additionally, the band can monitor physical activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking. Moreover, the fitness tracker is 5 ATM rated. It can reportedly identify a bunch of swimming strokes. These include freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.

Moreover, users can find their smartphone or switch the music track with one tap. Similarly, Mi Band users will also be able to check live weather and stock updates. There is also a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. It offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. The fitness tracker is also compatible with phones running Android 4.4 or iOS 9 and above.