Xiaomi Mi Band 4C launched with color display, heart rate monitor: Price, features

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4C price is set at TWD 495, which is around Rs 1,300. It offers support for 24x7 heart rate monitoring and five sports modes.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C

Xiaomi has launched yet another fitness band. Xiaomi recently launched its latest Mi band 5 wearable in China and now, the company has unveiled Mi Band 4C in the country. It comes with up to 14 days of battery life, 5 ATM rating, color display, heart rating monitor, and more. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4C price is set at TWD 495, which is around Rs 1,300. Also Read - Xiaomi launches a new phone for kids as a crowdfunding campaign; everything we know

There is no word on the India launch of this fitness band, but it is soon expected to unveil Mi band 5 in the country. It is available in four color options, including Graphite Black, Deep Blue, Olive Green, and Vibrant Orange. It is basically a global version of the Redmi Band that was announced in China back in April. Also Read - Xiaomi launches Mi TV Stick, Mi Band 5 and Mi Earphones Basic: Check price, features

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4C comes with a 1.08-inch LCD color touchscreen display. The panel supports 200nits brightness and 2D tempered glass. The wearable has a heart rate sensor, sleep monitor, sedentary reminders, and activity tracker. There is a 130mAh battery, which is said to offer 14-day battery life. It weighs just about 13 grams. The wearable is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Also Read - A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online

The fitness band offers data on steps, heart rate, and other activities. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4C can even show notifications, calls, and more. It offers support for 24×7 heart rate monitoring and five sports modes. These include exercise,  fast walking, cycling, outdoor running, and treadmill. It has a tri-axis accelerometer too, and a USB-A port.

It is water-resistant, and Bluetooth 5.0 LE connectivity. If you are interested in buying this, then you will have to buy from a Taiwan website. A few days back, Xiaomi unveiled Mi band 5 globally and its India launch doesn’t seem too far. The brand is currently dominating the budget wearable segment in India.

