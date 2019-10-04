comscore New Xiaomi Mi Band 4 software update adds screen off timeout settings
Xiaomi Mi Band 4's latest software update adds screen off timeout settings

The Mi Band 4 not only offers advanced fitness features, but also demands a wallet-friendly price. The company has rolled out a software update for its Mi Band 4 fitness tracker.

  Published: October 4, 2019 9:17 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions (2)

Xiaomi recently launched its latest fitness wearable in India. The Mi Band 4 not only offers advanced fitness features, but also demands a wallet-friendly price. The company has now rolled out a new software update for its Mi Band 4 fitness tracker. The update adds an auto screen off timeout adjustment. So Mi Band 4 users can now set screen timeout anywhere between 5 and 10 seconds.

The latest software update also improves the wearables swim tracking. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 can identify a bunch of swimming strokes, including freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly. With this update, the Chinese company has also expanded the custom watch face selection. Currently, this update is only available in Turkey, and Xiaomi is soon expected to release the same update to other regions as well. The new firmware’s version is 1.0.7.04, GSMArena reports.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 was launched in India with a price label of Rs 2,299. Unlike Mi Band 3, the newly launched Mi Band 4 offers a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D display with 120 x 240 pixels resolution. The fitness band also offers support for touch inputs. It comes with a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. The Mi band features a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities while on-the-move.

It can track activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking. Under the hood is 512KB of RAM, and up to 16MB of storage. There is also a 135mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims can last up to 20 days. It also takes less than two hours to fully charge the wearable. It connects to smartphones using Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. The wearable is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 or iOS 9 and above. There is also a payment mode on the device. The process is really easy as one just needs to swipe the screen to show a QR code on the Mi Band 4.

  • Published Date: October 4, 2019 9:17 AM IST

