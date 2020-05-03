comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alleged real-life images leaked online, but are these fake
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alleged real-life images leaked online, but are these totally fake?

Alleged Xiaomi Mi Band 5 images reveal punch-hole in screen, which is expected to be a placement for a camera but it can also be a capacitive touch button.

  • Published: May 3, 2020 6:24 PM IST
Image Credit: Slashleaks

Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 successor might be the latest buzz in the tech world right now. About two weeks ago, Xiaomi-backed Huami revealed that the Mi Band 5 will be available later this year, and it is being developed jointly by Xiaomi and Huami. We have heard a lot of rumors already. Now, for the first time a few alleged real-life images of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 have surfaced online, although some Chinese tipsters are claiming these to be fake. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 पंच होल डिस्प्ले के साथ ऑनलाइन हुआ स्पॉट, फोटो में जानें फीचर्स

As first reported by GizmoChina, these Xiaomi Mi Band 5 images reveal a brand-new oval punch-hole display. The punch-hole is expected to be a placement for a camera but some are expecting it to be capacitive touch button. One of the purported image shows that the alleged Band 5 comes with a grey strap. But we feel these are totally a fake set of photos. Also Read - Xiaomi की इकोलॉजिकल चेन ने फोल्डिंग ई-स्कूटर लॉन्च किया, जानें कीमत

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Also Read - Xiaomi सुन रहा है यूजर्स की बातें, रिमोर्ट सर्वर में भेजा रहा है फोन का डाटा

A previous report had subtly mentioned the design change. It noted that Xiaomi is likely to make evolutionary improvements to the next version. The display was reported to get brighter with better contrast to ensure improved usability under direct sunlight. The report also clarified that the upcoming version will feature a full-color AMOLED panel.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 details

Reportedly, the anticipated Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will add NFC to all variants. In the past, the company had limited the feature to Chinese variants of the Mi Band. This is not the first time that we have heard about this feature. A past report in October 2019 shared similar information about NFC support surfaced online. In addition, the report also indicated that the device will come with a 1.2-inch screen. This is a notable improvement from the 0.95-inch display on the current generation.

Talking about NFC, it also looks like the Global version of Mi Band 5 will also support contactless payments. This likely means that Mi Band 5 will come with support for Google Pay, and other payment services. Xiaomi is expected to launch the upcoming version in the coming months. Talking a look back at the Mi Band 4 launch, the next one may launch around June 2020.

  • Published Date: May 3, 2020 6:24 PM IST

