Mi Band 5 could launch in the US as the Amazfit Band 5

Xiaomi’s Mi Band series is pretty popular across the globe. The budget-oriented fitness trackers bring a bunch of features at very aggressive pricing. The bands focus on giving more value to the users for lesser bucks. They make even more sense than Xiaomi’s smartphones because there are no ads here to compensate for the affordable pricing. The company recently launched the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 in China, the latest in the lineup.

While Xiaomi does not directly sell the Mi Band series in the US, users often resort to importing the bands from websites like AliExpress. However, there is good news. The Mi Band 5 is expected to come to the US as the Amazfit band 5.

For some context, the Mi Band series is also made by Huami, a brand that also develops the Amazfit fitness-oriented affordable smartwatches. As per a report by Android Authority, the Amazfit Band 5 has gone through FCC certifications recently and that also points at a US launch.

The FCC certification shows some key specifications of the Amazfit Band 5 and reveals that it indeed is the Mi Band 5 in disguise. Some of these are water resistance, continuous heart-rate monitoring, and multisport modes. Meanwhile, if you’re in the UK or the rest of Europe, you can expect to see Xiaomi launch the Mi Band 5 soon.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Price, Features

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is priced at RMB 189 (around Rs 2,025) in China. The variant with support for NFC is priced at RMB 229 (around Rs 2,500). It comes in four different strap color options including Black, Green, Yellow, and Red. The new wearable sports a larger 1.2-inch display, which is bigger than the 0.95-inch display we saw on its predecessor. The new larger display enables support for over 100 animated watch faces with characters from popular animated series such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Case Closed, Hatsune Miku, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

The overall design, however, seems identical to the one that we saw on its predecessor. Xiaomi may have done little with the design of the wearable but it has made a lot of changes on the features front. For starters, the display is brighter and produces dynamic colors compared to its predecessor. It also comes with a new magnetic charging system that attaches to the wearable with the help of two electrodes sticking out of the bottom part. The company also claims that Mi Band 5 now uses professional sensors for improved tracking. With the fitness tracker, you now have the option to track 11 professional sports modes.