Xiaomi Mi Band 5 gets NCC certification, could launch soon in Asia

The new Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will get s 1.2-inch OLED display panel, which is a significant upgrade over the screen-size of the Mi Band 4.

  • Updated: May 16, 2020 1:51 PM IST
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi made a point with its budget health-oriented fitness tracker Mi Band series. The popular Mi Band 4 from last year made the possibility of a good fitness tracker that actually is cheap but does not skip on sensors, feel real. Now, we’ve already started spotting leaks of a successor, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 recently received a certification from the Taiwanese regulatory certification database NCC. Also Read - Xiaomi Jisu handheld fans launched in China: Check out all details

The new certification does not point at the Mi Band 5 moniker right away. However, it does carry the model number XMSH10HM, as reported by a post on Mi Community. Last year, the Mi Band 4 was also spotted at the NCC certification website with the model number XMSH07HM. Soon after the listing was spotted, the device was launched in mid-2019. If we were to believe that pattern, the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 could take place soon, coming first to Asian markets including India. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Indian variant certified by Wi-Fi Alliance; launch seems imminent

Mi Band 5: What we know so far

As per recent reports, the Mi Band 5 could likely feature a 1.2-inch OLED display panel. This is notably bigger than the display size used on the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. We could also see the Mi Band 5 adopting a squarish design for the screen like the recently launched Redmi Band. Not a lot more about the Mi Band 5 is out there yet. However, we can expect the fitness tracker to equip the essentials including a heart-rate monitor and new additional sport modes. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alleged real-life images leaked online, but are these totally fake?

Mi Band 4C could be a rebranded Redmi Band

Moreover, the certifications reveal that there could be another band apart from the Mi Band 5 in the works. This new band has the model number HMSH01GE, which happens to be the same model number of the Redmi Band that recently was launched in China. This could mean that the Redmi Band could very well be rebranded to the Mi Band 4C for international markets.

  • Published Date: May 16, 2020 1:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 16, 2020 1:51 PM IST

