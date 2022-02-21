Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has been fined in China: Here’s why

Xiaomi’s fitness tracker, Mi Band 5, has been fined in China for inaccurately advertising specific features of the device in the country. GizChina reports that Xiaomi was fined 80,000 Yuan (Rs 9,41,602 approximately) by the Beijing Haidian District Market Supervision and Administration Bureau for violating the Country’s advertising law by inaccurately describing the Mi Band 5’s 24-hour sleep tracking functionality. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 8,000 to buy in India

The report says that the promotional page of the NFC variant of the Mi Band 5 claims that the fitness tracker supports the ‘24-hour sleep monitoring’ function. In practice, this feature has two components – night sleep records and sporadic nap records. The night sleep recording functionality will not record the night sleep if the duration of the sleep is less than 60 minutes. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow: Launch day offers, price, specifications, more

The sporadic nap recording mode, on the other hand, does not record the sporadic sleep during the day unless the duration of sleep is at least 20 minutes. Simply put, the Mi Band 5 does not record sleep for 24 hours a day. The device needs specific conditions for the 24-hour sleep monitoring functionality to work accurately, which is not what Xiaomi advertised. Also Read - List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Xiaomi has been fined in China. A report by ITHome says that the company was fined 20,000 Yuan (Rs 2,35,621 approximately) for falsely advertising the Redmi K30 5G on Tmall. The advertising material on Tmall said that the phone comes with Samsung’s AMOLED display. However, in reality the phone sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display.

Owing to this inaccuracy in the promotional material, Xiaomi was fined in China for violating the country’s Advertising Law of the People’s Republic of China. Later, Xiaomi, in a statement to TechRadar confirmed that the error in promo material for the Redmi K30 5G on Tmall was a result of human error and that the company had no intention of misleading its customers.