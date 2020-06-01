Xiaomi Mi Band 5 seems to have an official launch date. The successor to Mi Band 4 will be launched in China on June 11 and will go on sale a week later, starting from June 18. The information was found in the new posts shared by the company on Weibo, China’s micro-blogging platform. With Mi Band 5, Xiaomi will be seen further tweaking its successful wearable with new features. The sale date is said to be decided to coincide with a popular shopping festival called “618” in Xiaomi’s domestic market. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 may feature Amazon Alexa, SpO2, and more; Here is everything we know

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launch on June 11: What to expect

The Xiaomi Mi Band series has been one of the most successful wearable wherever it is sold. Soon after its China launch, we should see the product make its way to other markets as well. It should be available in markets like India and Europe soon after its launch in China. Ahead of the launch, some of the key features of the wearable have already leaked. The leaks so far expect the Mi Band 5 to be an incremental update priced in the sub-RMB 200 (around Rs 2,100) category. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 gets NCC certification, could launch soon in Asia

However, there is a possibility that the Mi Band 5 is more expensive than its predecessor. It is expected to gain support for features like SpO2 sensor and offer NFC support as well. Xiaomi is also planning to add a remote camera control function to the system. The leaked renders depict a wearable with 1.2-inch and and a strap like its predecessor. However, there is no sign of punch-hole cutouts that were rumored in recently leaked images. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alleged real-life images leaked online, but are these totally fake?

There are also rumors that Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will come with support for Amazon Alexa. Since Mi Band 5 runs a proprietary interface, it will be quite a work for Amazon to bring its digital assistant. However, the popularity of Xiaomi wearable might have been a no-brainer. It could be limited to International markets like India and Europe. The design is expected to be similar to that of Mi Band 4 but the major changes could be in the software.