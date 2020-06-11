Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched with NFC payment support

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the successor to Mi Band 4, is now official. After teasing the successful budget fitness tracker, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced the wearable in China. With the Mi Band 5, Xiaomi is making its popular fitness tracker bigger and better. Xiaomi is one of the biggest brand in the wearable category on the back of strong demand for Mi Band series. The Mi Band 5 can easily be dubbed as the best yet from the company. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 leaked images show NFC support and Avengers watchface

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Price, Features

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is priced at RMB 189 (around Rs 2,025) in China. The variant with support for NFC is priced at RMB 229 (around Rs 2,500). It comes in four different strap color options including Black, Green, Yellow and Red. Ahead of the official launch today, Xiaomi had already teased the design of the fitness tracker. We now know that the Mi Band 5 sports a larger 1.2-inch display, which is bigger than the 0.95-inch display we saw on the Mi Band 4. The new larger display enables support for over 100 animated watch faces with characters from popular animated series such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Case Closed, Hatsune Miku, and SpongeBob SquarePants. Also Read - Mother's Day 2020: Huawei offers special discount on wearables

The overall design, however, seems identical to the one that we saw on its predecessor. Xiaomi may have done little with the design of the wearable but it has made lot of changes on the features front. For starters, the display is brighter and produces dynamic colors compared to its predecessor. It also comes with a new magnetic charging system which attaches to the wearable with the help of two electrodes sticking out of the bottom part. The company also claims that Mi Band 5 now uses professional sensors for improved tracking. With the fitness tracker, you now have option to track 11 professional sports modes. Also Read - NFC will soon let you wirelessly charge your earbuds and wearables, thanks to new WLC standard

Yes, Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is also capable of period tracking in the form of Women’s Health mode. There is improvements to heart rate monitoring and support for REM sleep in addition to light and deep sleep. The idea here seems to be even more accurate tracking of physical activities than the Mi Band 4. One of the big changes, however, is the support for NFC-based payment in collaboration with UnionPay. With China being a market where NFC-based payment terminals are common, this will come as a really useful addition.

Other new features include remote control, which allows users to control the camera of their smartphone with the fitness tracker. In China, the Mi Band 5 also comes with support for Xiaomi’s own XiaoAI assistant. However, it is tipped to get Amazon Alexa support when it comes available globally. We could also see support for Google Pay in the global markets. With the Mi Band 5, Xiaomi is making an already excellent budget fitness tracker even better without increasing the price.