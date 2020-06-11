comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched with NFC payment support | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched with NFC payment support and updated fitness tracking features: Price, Specifications
News

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched with NFC payment support and updated fitness tracking features: Price, Specifications

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 comes in two variants that differ mainly in terms of support for NFC. The wearable makes an already excellent product even better.

  • Updated: June 11, 2020 1:47 PM IST
xiaomi mi band 5 weibo

Photo: Weibo

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the successor to Mi Band 4, is now official. After teasing the successful budget fitness tracker, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced the wearable in China. With the Mi Band 5, Xiaomi is making its popular fitness tracker bigger and better. Xiaomi is one of the biggest brand in the wearable category on the back of strong demand for Mi Band series. The Mi Band 5 can easily be dubbed as the best yet from the company. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 leaked images show NFC support and Avengers watchface

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Price, Features

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is priced at RMB 189 (around Rs 2,025) in China. The variant with support for NFC is priced at RMB 229 (around Rs 2,500). It comes in four different strap color options including Black, Green, Yellow and Red. Ahead of the official launch today, Xiaomi had already teased the design of the fitness tracker. We now know that the Mi Band 5 sports a larger 1.2-inch display, which is bigger than the 0.95-inch display we saw on the Mi Band 4. The new larger display enables support for over 100 animated watch faces with characters from popular animated series such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Case Closed, Hatsune Miku, and SpongeBob SquarePants. Also Read - Mother's Day 2020: Huawei offers special discount on wearables

The overall design, however, seems identical to the one that we saw on its predecessor. Xiaomi may have done little with the design of the wearable but it has made lot of changes on the features front. For starters, the display is brighter and produces dynamic colors compared to its predecessor. It also comes with a new magnetic charging system which attaches to the wearable with the help of two electrodes sticking out of the bottom part. The company also claims that Mi Band 5 now uses professional sensors for improved tracking. With the fitness tracker, you now have option to track 11 professional sports modes. Also Read - NFC will soon let you wirelessly charge your earbuds and wearables, thanks to new WLC standard

Yes, Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is also capable of period tracking in the form of Women’s Health mode. There is improvements to heart rate monitoring and support for REM sleep in addition to light and deep sleep. The idea here seems to be even more accurate tracking of physical activities than the Mi Band 4. One of the big changes, however, is the support for NFC-based payment in collaboration with UnionPay. With China being a market where NFC-based payment terminals are common, this will come as a really useful addition.

Realme Band gets new update; brings music controls, stopwatch and more

Also Read

Realme Band gets new update; brings music controls, stopwatch and more

Other new features include remote control, which allows users to control the camera of their smartphone with the fitness tracker. In China, the Mi Band 5 also comes with support for Xiaomi’s own XiaoAI assistant. However, it is tipped to get Amazon Alexa support when it comes available globally. We could also see support for Google Pay in the global markets. With the Mi Band 5, Xiaomi is making an already excellent budget fitness tracker even better without increasing the price.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 11, 2020 12:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 11, 2020 1:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series laptops launched in India
Laptops
Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series laptops launched in India
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched with NFC payment support

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched with NFC payment support

Erangel 2.0 for PUBG Mobile visuals have been leaked

Gaming

Erangel 2.0 for PUBG Mobile visuals have been leaked

Xiaomi launches Bluetooth Headset Pro: Price, features

News

Xiaomi launches Bluetooth Headset Pro: Price, features

Intel Lakefield processors launched; check details

News

Intel Lakefield processors launched; check details

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

OnePlus 8 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series laptops launched in India

Xiaomi launches Bluetooth Headset Pro: Price, features

Intel Lakefield processors launched; check details

Android 11 beta releases only for Pixel devices

iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color goes official: Check price, specifications

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched with NFC payment support

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched with NFC payment support
Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series laptops launched in India

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series laptops launched in India
Xiaomi launches Bluetooth Headset Pro: Price, features

News

Xiaomi launches Bluetooth Headset Pro: Price, features
Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Specifications, new charging dock, price, and more revealed

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Specifications, new charging dock, price, and more revealed
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi का Mi Band 5 लगभग 2,025 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स, स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Mi Notebook 14, इतने रुपये है कीमत

Realme Band से कंट्रोल कर सकेंगे म्यूजिक, मिलेंगे ये नए फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Launch live Update : शाओमी ने 41,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किया Mi Notebook 14

iQOO 3 स्मार्टफोन का ऑरेंज कलर वेरिएंट बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Latest Videos

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now
Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

News

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series laptops launched in India
Laptops
Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series laptops launched in India
Xiaomi launches Bluetooth Headset Pro: Price, features

News

Xiaomi launches Bluetooth Headset Pro: Price, features
Intel Lakefield processors launched; check details

News

Intel Lakefield processors launched; check details
Android 11 beta releases only for Pixel devices

News

Android 11 beta releases only for Pixel devices
iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color goes official: Check price, specifications

News

iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color goes official: Check price, specifications