Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has finally been launched in India. The brand has also unveiled a bunch of other smart products, including Mi Watch, Mi Smart speaker, Mi Smart LED bulb, and Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 comes with a price tag of Rs 2,499 in India. The Xiaomi Band 4 is currently available for Rs 2,299 on Flipkart. The new fitness band from Xiaomi can be purchased via Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, and retail stores. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve with up to 14 days battery life launched in India for Rs 10,999

Mi Band 5: Specifications, features

The latest Xiaomi Mi Band comes with a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display. The fitness tracker comes in four different strap color options including Black, Green, Yellow, and Red. In India, Xiaomi hasn’t launched the NFC variant, which is available in China. The wearable offers up to 20 days on a single charge, as per the brand. The fitness tracker features a heart rate sensor and even has a new Health mode. The latter lets female users track their menstrual cycle, which is a nice addition. Also Read - Redmi 9A to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India

Watch: Redmi 9 Camera Review

As usual, users will be able to check notifications and control music on the fitness band. You will be able to see incoming calls, text, weather updates too. The smart band now also supports the remote-control camera feature and has a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. It comes with Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Activity Index to help track and understand fitness activity. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve and other IoT products to launch today

Xiaomi has said that its latest device ships with an improved sleep monitoring system. The wearable offers support for over 100 animated watch faces with characters from popular animated series such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Case Closed, Hatsune Miku, and SpongeBob SquarePants. The NFC support also means that you will be able to make payments via the band. The device supports both Android and iPhone via Bluetooth v5.0.