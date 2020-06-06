comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 5 leaked images show NFC support | BGR India
  Xiaomi Mi Band 5 leaked images show NFC support and Avengers watchface
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 leaked images show NFC support and Avengers watchface

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will have a global NFC, stress detector, and Do Not Disturb mode.

  • Published: June 6, 2020 1:11 PM IST
Photo: TizenHelp

After the success of Mi Band 4, the Chinese smartphone maker is now working on the fifth generation of its smart band. With just a few days to go before its official announcement, new rumors indicate more features that will debut on Xiaomi’s next smart band, Mi Band 5. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 new details leaked online ahead of official launch

According to TizenHelp, the device will highlight the global use of NFC for payments. The feature is already available in a special version of the Mi Band 4 in Russia. However, it only works with Mastercard standard cards. According to the region’s support, this new feature on the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 means that users can use the device to pay for purchases in supermarkets, stores, and even on public transport. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launch confirmed for June 11; rumors suggest an incremental update

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 leak: Check features

Photo: TizenHelp

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 should also include a dedicated sensor that will measure the user’s stress and breathing activity. As per the resource’s source code, the function will also give guidance on breathing control, depending on the level of stress. The Do Not Disturb mode should do what it promises: it will silence the notifications so you won’t be disturbed. Also Read - NFC will soon let you wirelessly charge your earbuds and wearables, thanks to new WLC standard

The Mi Band 5 won’t have a feature to receive calls independently. But, it will allow users to reject calls via the connected smartphone. The 1.2-inch color display should be slightly larger than the previous model. However, a custom watch face for the Avengers franchise’s fans would be pre-installed as one of the available themes.

Huawei edges past Samsung in smartwatch race

Also Read

Huawei edges past Samsung in smartwatch race

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Mi Band 5 will make its debut in China on June 11. In addition, the new smart band will also have a remote control system for cameras. As well as five new exercise tracking modes. There is no official confirmation of when its sales will start. However, it is likely that the product will be available on the market from June 18 – at least in China.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 6, 2020 1:11 PM IST

