News

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 may feature Amazon Alexa, SpO2, and more; Here is everything we know

Wearables

As the anticipated launch of the wearable approaches, some new information has leaked online. Let’s check out the newly leaked details regarding Xiaomi Mi Band 5 here.

  • Published: May 23, 2020 2:05 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 resources

Xiaomi is likely working on the development of its next-generation fitness tracker in the market, the Mi Band 5. The company is expected to launch the successor to its popular Mi Band 4 in the coming months. This new version is likely to bring some incremental updates while keeping the price point is the same territory. For context, the Xiaomi Mi Band line-up is one of the most popular and affordable fitness trackers in the market. The company has continued to evolve the fitness tracker with each generation. As the anticipated launch of the wearable approaches, some new information has leaked online. Let’s check out the newly leaked details regarding Xiaomi Mi Band 5 here. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 4 now also available via Flipkart in India

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 features leaked; details

According to a report from TizenHelp, some interesting aspects regarding the upcoming wearable have surfaced online. Some of these features are in line with the previous leaks. Taking a closer look, the Mi Band 5 will feature a larger display and more. Digging deeper, Xiaomi is likely to add features like SpO2 detection that checks the blood oxygen saturation, and Amazon Alexa. We are also likely to see Women menstrual functions in the smart band. These will make the upcoming fitness band much more complex and advanced than the current version. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 gets NCC certification, could launch soon in Asia

Watch: How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

The company is also expected to add a “Personal Activity Intelligence” or PAI feature. It turns heart rate data in a “single, personal score” with how much activity one needs to stay healthy. The feature measures daily activity and scores the user to inform them about the required physical activity to stay fit. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alleged real-life images leaked online, but are these totally fake?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 tipped to launch on April 3

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 tipped to launch on April 3

We have already seen leaked images of the upcoming fitness tracker with model number XMSH11HM. We have also spotted the model number XMSH10HM which likely hits at a local Chinese version and Global version. Past reports indicated NFC on the global variant of the fitness tracker. However, this report seems to roll that back up stating that NFC will be limited to China. We also spotted an early firmware with version 1.0.0.38. This report also hinted at two versions of the fitness tracker, one called “Mi Band 5”, and the second called “Mi Smart Band 5”.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 23, 2020 2:05 PM IST

