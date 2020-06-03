Xiaomi Mi Band 5 new details leaked online ahead of official launch

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Mi Band 5 fitness tracker in its home country. The upcoming Mi wearable will be a sequel to the Mi Band 4. The Mi Band 5 price is rumored to start from RMB 180, which is around Rs 1,910 in India. While the company hasn’t yet officially revealed any details, a lot has already been leaked online about the wearable. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will be launched on June 11, which means next week.

It is being said that the device will go on sale a week later, starting from June 18. Ahead of the official launch, a new poster of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has been spotted on Weibo. It suggests that the new fitness band might have a design similar to the Mi Band 4. It is likely to offer the same pill-shaped display. But this time around, Xiaomi might add one button on each side.

Xiaomi is also said to offer a slightly larger screen and narrower border. It is being reported that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will offer support for Amazon Alexa smart voice assistant. It seems that the wearable will also offer support for NFC in global markets, Gizmochina reports. The NFC version of previous Mi Band models is already available in China. But the same feature is not available outside the country, which might change with the new Mi Band 5. Rumors suggest that the device will have support for Google Pay.

Previous leaks have revealed support for features like SpO2 sensor. Xiaomi is also reportedly planning to add a remote camera control function to the system. The leaked renders depict a wearable with 1.2-inch and a strap-like its predecessor. However, there is no sign of punch-hole cutouts that were rumored in recently leaked images. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is said to feature new activity modes like elliptical machine, yoga, rowing machine, rope jumping, and indoor cycling.