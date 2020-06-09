Xiaomi Mi Band 5 official image confirms NFC payments

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the successor to uber popular Mi Band 4, is set to launch in China on June 11. Ahead of the official launch, the fitness band has leaked multiple times to reveal key features. Now, Xiaomi has decided to put these rumors to rest by officially revealing details about the wearable. The official Smart Life profile of Xiaomi on Weibo has shared the official teaser for the wearable. It confirms that the launch is set for 2:00PM local time on June 11. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 leaked images show NFC support and Avengers watchface

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: What to expect

The official image of the device also confirms that Mi Band 5 will come in four color options. These include green, red, yellow and black. The yellow color, in particular, looks different and might add interest in terms of options. As far as overall design is concerned, the Mi Band 5 looks similar to the Mi Band 4 and even seems to retain the home button in the lower side of the display. The images on the band also confirm some of the rumored features of the fitness tracker. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 new details leaked online ahead of official launch

We can see that Mi Band 5 is likely to come with additional fitness tracking features. These include five new exercise tracking modes including yoga, elliptical machine, indoor rowing, indoor cycling and rope jumping. One of the wearable shows support for payments, which has been rumored for quite sometime. This could mean that Mi Band 5 will launch with NFC in China and support contactless payment solution. It is not clear whether this will be a global feature or restricted to the Chinese market. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with bigger display spotted online

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is also expected to support menstrual tracking feature this year. We could see the fitness band include SpO2 sensor for stress and breath tracking. There are also rumors that Mi Band 5 will enable support for remote shutter function. With this feature, you will be able to control camera on paired devices. However, the biggest feature could debut in the form of Amazon Alexa on the international models. We will know more later this week.