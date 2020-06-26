comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 5 price in India could be Rs 2,499: Check features, specs
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 price in India could be Rs 2,499: Check features and other details

Wearables

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is rumored to launch in India with a price tag of Rs 2,499, which is said to be the price for the non-NFC model.

  • Published: June 26, 2020 12:17 PM IST
xiaomi mi band 5 weibo

Photo: Weibo

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was recently launched in China. While the brand is yet to reveal its international availability, the Mi Band 5 is soon expected to launch in India. Just a few days back, the fitness band received BIS certification, suggesting that India launch is not so far. Ahead of the official launch, Smartprix has suggested the possible India price of the wearable.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is rumored to launch in India with a price tag of Rs 2,499, which is said to be the price for the non-NFC model. In China, the fitness band was launched for RMB 189, which is around Rs 2,025 in India. The NFC variants costs RMB 229 (approximately Rs 2,500). The NFC model of Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will likely cost more than the standard version in India. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is currently being sold for Rs 2,299 in India. The India launch date of Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is currently under wraps, but the company is soon expected to reveal the release date.

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Mi Band 5: Specifications, features

The latest Xiaomi Mi Band comes with a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display. The fitness tracker comes in four different strap color options including Black, Green, Yellow, and Red. Xiaomi claims that the NFC variant will deliver 14 days of battery life. The standard version is said to offer up to 20 days on a single charge. The fitness tracker features a heart rate sensor and even has a new Health mode. The latter lets female users track their menstrual cycle, which is a nice addition. As usual, users will be able to check notifications and control music on the fitness band.

You will be able to see incoming calls, text, weather updates too. The smart band now also supports the remote-control camera feature and has a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. It comes with Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Activity Index to help track and understand fitness activity. Xiaomi has said that its latest device ships with an improved sleep monitoring system. The wearable offers support for over 100 animated watch faces with characters from popular animated series such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Case Closed, Hatsune Miku, and SpongeBob SquarePants. The NFC support also means that you will be able to make payments via the band.

  • Published Date: June 26, 2020 12:17 PM IST

